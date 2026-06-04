TIFA Poll: Broad-Based Government support falls to 30% as opposition rises to 56%

Politics · Chrispho Owuor ·
TIFA Poll: Broad-Based Government support falls to 30% as opposition rises to 56%
President William Ruto and the late ODM Chief Raila Odinga in a past engagement. PHOTO/PCS
In Summary

Support peaked at 44% in November 2025 but has since fallen to 30%, while opposition has increased from 48% to 56%

Support for the Broad-Based Government (BBG) between President William Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has declined sharply, according to a new TIFA survey.

The poll found that 56% of Kenyans oppose the arrangement, compared to 30% who support it, reflecting growing public unease over the coalition amid worsening economic conditions.

The survey, conducted between May 2 and May 11, 2026, found that 56% of respondents oppose the BBG, compared to 30% who support it. A further 5% said they had no opinion, while 8% were unaware of the arrangement.

TIFA noted that while support for the BBG had risen steadily during 2025, the latest findings indicate a reversal of that trend.

Support peaked at 44% in November 2025 but has since fallen to 30%, while opposition has increased from 48% to 56%.

"Among all Kenyans, nearly twice as many express opposition to the BBG as compared to those who say they support it (56% vs. 30%)," the report stated.

The survey suggests that the coalition continues to generate divisions within ODM following the death of Raila Odinga and amid disagreements over the alliance's future direction.

TIFA observed that debates over ODM leadership succession, implementation of the parties' cooperation agenda, and discussions about the 2027 election have contributed to uncertainty surrounding the arrangement.

Regional differences were also evident. While the survey did not provide BBG support figures by county, it highlighted significant variations in attitudes toward national issues across Kenya's nine survey zones, including Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift and Western.

The findings come against a backdrop of widespread economic dissatisfaction. The Poll found that 64% of respondents said their personal or family economic situation had worsened since the 2022 General Election, while 74% believed Kenya was heading in the wrong direction.

According to the report, "the eventual status of the Broad Based Government remains uncertain, whether or not ODM can hold together."

The survey was based on face-to-face household interviews with 2,013 adults aged 18 and above across all 47 counties.

Counties sampled included Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kiambu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Garissa, Turkana, Nyeri, Meru, Machakos, Bungoma, Homa Bay and others covering every region of the country.

TIFA highlighted that the sample was nationally representative and carried a margin of error of plus or minus 2.18 percentage points.

Interviews were conducted primarily in Swahili and English among respondents drawn from both urban and rural areas, providing what the research firm described as an accurate reflection of Kenya's adult population at the time of data collection.

Tags

William Ruto Raila Odinga ODM Kenya TIFA broad-based government 2027 Election economic conditions public opinion Broad-Based Government (BBG)

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  6. 9
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  7. 10
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies