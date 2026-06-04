KNCHR submits 1,800 protest victim cases for government compensation

A government compensation plan for people affected by recent protest violence is now taking shape after a human rights agency handed over a detailed register of victims who were killed or injured during demonstrations across the country.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has confirmed that more than 1,800 people have been identified and their details submitted to the state for possible compensation, covering cases linked to unrest recorded from 2024.

Commissioner Marion Mutugi said the list includes both those who lost their lives and those who suffered injuries during various protest episodes, adding that the government is expected to act on the documentation without delay.

Speaking at a sensitisation forum for victims of protests in Kagio, Kirinyaga County, Prof Mutugi said the country must also confront the conduct of security agencies during demonstrations and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

She stressed that the right to take part in peaceful protests is protected under the Constitution and should not be disrupted by law enforcement officers.

Prof Mutugi further noted that Kenyan law does not allow excessive force during demonstrations, warning that those who support such actions operate outside legal boundaries and should face prosecution.

“The response was outpouring when we asked people who had been shot to come,” Prof Mutugi said.

She added that while the commission had received a strong response from victims, it does not handle compensation payments directly.

“The President announced Sh2 billion to compensate victims of protests. Let the public be informed that KNCHR does not have that money. It was not given to us,” she said.

She explained that the role of KNCHR is limited to collecting complaints, documenting cases, and building a compensation framework for government use.

Data from the commission shows that during the nationwide protests against the Finance Bill, 2024, at least 50 people were shot dead while 413 others sustained injuries, many of them from gunfire or tear gas exposure.

The unrest reached a peak on June 25, 2024, when groups of protesters stormed Parliament buildings, forcing lawmakers to flee as parts of the institution were damaged and several people were shot inside and outside the premises.

Further protests later erupted in Embu County following the abduction of Billy Mwangi by security officers, with scores injured before his eventual release days later.

More recently, demonstrations linked to rising fuel prices have also turned violent in several parts of the country, leaving fatalities, injuries, and widespread destruction of property worth millions of shillings.