KNCHR invites public views on Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026 for victims

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has invited members of the public to submit views on its Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026 aimed at improving compensation for victims of human rights violations.

In a public notice issued on Monday, the Commission said the proposed guidelines are part of a broader reform agenda designed to strengthen access to justice and redress.

It noted that the framework seeks to ensure victims receive “accessible, effective, and timely reparations,” in line with constitutional provisions and recent legal developments.

KNCHR explained that the initiative follows a judgement delivered on December 4, 2025, in consolidated petitions before the High Court in Kerugoya, alongside Presidential Proclamation No. 1 of 2026 and Kenya Gazette Notice No. 3114 issued on March 6, 2026. The Commission said these developments informed the drafting of the guidelines to enhance the provision of reparations.

“The Commission’s core mandate is the promotion and protection of human rights in Kenya and securing appropriate redress for human rights violations,” the notice stated, underscoring its role as an independent institution established under Article 59 of the Constitution.

Members of the public, stakeholders, and institutions have been encouraged to submit memoranda, comments, and input on the draft document.

According to KNCHR, submissions can be made through email or post, while physical copies may also be delivered to its head office in Nairobi or regional offices across the country.

“In accordance with Article 10(2)(a) of the Constitution, stakeholders and members of the public are hereby invited to submit hard or soft copies of memoranda, comments and input,” the Commission said.

To guide submissions, KNCHR has provided a structured template requiring contributors to identify specific sections of the draft, propose amendments, and explain the rationale behind their recommendations. The draft guidelines and feedback template are available on the Commission’s website.

Kenyans have up to April 27, 2026 to submit their submissions.

KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah urged Kenyans to participate in the process, emphasizing that inclusive public input is critical in shaping policies that address past human rights violations and strengthen accountability.

This comes as the Commission oversees a verification process for 1,224 victims of human rights violations, aimed at facilitating compensation, with recent court rulings awarding Sh38.6 million in specific cases.