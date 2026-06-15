NGEC calls for urgent action to end elder abuse in Kenya

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has called for urgent and coordinated action to address elder abuse in Kenya, warning that the vice remains widespread and largely underreported despite existing legal and policy safeguards.

As the country marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Monday, the Commission urged the government and stakeholders to strengthen the protection of older persons through accelerated policy implementation, enhanced social protection programmes, improved reporting and response mechanisms, and increased support for caregivers.

In a statement issued and signed by NGEC Chairperson Rehema Jaldesa, to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) on 15 June, the commission joined the global community in commemorating the day under the theme, “Beyond Awareness: Making Elder Abuse Prevention Work”.

The commission stressed that the theme highlighted the need to move from simply recognising the problem to implementing practical and sustained interventions that protect the rights, dignity, security, and well-being of older people.

According to the statement, the World Health Organization estimates that there are approximately 1.1 billion people aged 60 years and above globally, a figure projected to rise to 1.4 billion by 2030.

In Kenya, the 2019 Population and Housing Census recorded about 2.74 million people aged 65 years and above, representing 3.9% of the population.

That number is expected to increase to around 3.6 million by 2030 and account for more than 10% of the country's population by 2050.

NGEC described elder abuse as “a pervasive yet largely masked violation of human rights” that takes many forms, including physical, emotional and psychological abuse, financial exploitation, sexual abuse, neglect and abandonment.

The commission noted that rapid urbanisation, migration, weakening family structures and growing socio-economic pressures have increased the vulnerability of older persons.

It also pointed to the burden of unpaid care work, largely carried by women and girls, as a factor contributing to caregiver stress, burnout and financial hardship.

“Without adequate support, caregivers suffer stress, burnout, and financial strain that contribute to neglect or mistreatment of those receiving care,” the statement explained.

NGEC acknowledged progress made in advancing the rights of older persons through constitutional protections, the National Policy on Older Persons and Ageing, the Kenya National Care Policy and the Kenya National Social Protection Policy.

It also highlighted ongoing efforts to enact the Older Persons Bill 2024.

However, the commission expressed that elder abuse remains significantly underreported due to stigma, fear of retaliation, dependence on abusers and limited access to justice.

It further noted that many older persons continue to face poverty, inadequate access to healthcare and social protection, social isolation, property grabbing and stigmatization, including accusations linked to witchcraft.

To address these challenges, NGEC called for the accelerated implementation of existing policies and stronger coordination among stakeholders.

It recommended expanding confidential reporting channels, promoting intergenerational solidarity, scaling up economic empowerment and social protection programmes, strengthening research and data collection, and improving training for law enforcement officers, healthcare workers and social protection officials.

“The National Gender and Equality Commission calls upon every Kenyan to treat the protection of older persons as a shared responsibility and a true measure of our humanity. Together, let us move beyond awareness to create a Kenya where older persons live with dignity, security, and respect,” the statement concluded.