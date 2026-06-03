Women drivers raise alarm over safety risks and low pay in Kenya’s gig economy

Chairperson of the Women Commercial Drivers Association of Kenya, Nyambura Kogi, has raised concerns over the working conditions faced by drivers in Kenya’s growing platform economy, warning that weak labour protections, security threats and low earnings are leaving many workers vulnerable.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Kogi said drivers operating through digital platforms face multiple challenges ranging from safety risks and privacy concerns to unstable income and a lack of employment benefits. She called for stronger laws and international labour protections to safeguard workers in the sector.

Kogi explained that the platform economy allows workers to earn income through applications that connect them with customers seeking services. However, she argued that the system often places workers at a disadvantage despite the strict requirements imposed on them before they are allowed to operate.

“Some platforms require workers to bid for jobs, while others—like those used by drivers—require you to upload your documents first. After that, you receive basic training, and once it is completed, you are cleared to start working and get on the road,” she highlighted.

According to Kogi, drivers are required to submit verified personal information and undergo onboarding processes, while customers are often subjected to fewer checks.

She said the difference in verification requirements creates a security gap that exposes drivers to danger while carrying out their work.

“The clients are not held to the same standards as the drivers. You have to give verifiable information, you have to give your driving license, but for the clients now, you can create any, even a hoax or a fake email address,” she stressed.

Kogi said the lack of strict customer verification has contributed to cases where drivers have been targeted by criminals posing as legitimate clients.

“We have instances where drivers were attacked by people who had fake credentials, we have had cases of drivers who have been hijacked,” she said, adding that “there are many cases of insecurity, so we are having women being attacked in the workplace, sexual harassment, and many unsolicited callers.”

Beyond security concerns, Kogi also questioned the level of monitoring carried out by platform companies, saying workers are subject to continuous digital surveillance through tracking and identity verification systems.

“On your computer, there’s an app that monitors what you’re doing; you have to allow location all the time; they can access my location from my house, they can access my location when I go to the village,” she highlighted.

She noted that drivers are regularly required to take verification selfies while on duty to confirm their identity and prevent fraud. While acknowledging the purpose of such measures, she said constant monitoring raises privacy concerns and limits workers’ flexibility.

“If I arrive in Muthaiga and my child’s school calls me for an emergency, I would normally switch off the app and attend to it. But even that is not allowed under the platform rules,” she explained.

Kogi further criticised the classification of drivers as independent contractors, arguing that the arrangement denies them rights and protections commonly enjoyed by employees.

“They refer to us as independent contractors, yet they control the pricing. Ideally, I should set my own rates and negotiate with clients, but in reality, I have no such power,” she stressed.

She said drivers are excluded from benefits such as pensions, health insurance, maternity leave and paid time off, despite depending on the platforms for their livelihoods.

“If I’m not doing the work, then there’s no social protection for me; we never get time off if I’m expectant or when I deliver my child,” she highlighted.

Kogi also pointed to the high costs associated with the work, including fuel, vehicle maintenance, parking charges and loan repayments, saying drivers shoulder these expenses while their earnings remain unpredictable.

She further criticised pricing models and customer promotions offered through the platforms, arguing that such arrangements often reduce drivers’ earnings through commission deductions.

To address the challenges facing workers in the sector, Kogi called for stronger legal protections and urged Kenya to support emerging international labour standards on platform work.

“There is an ILO convention on platform work being discussed, where workers are calling for stronger social protections. Once it is adopted, it will be our responsibility to push the government to ratify it,” she said.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) advocates for decent work standards for platform workers, including fair pay, social protection, workplace safety and clearer guidelines on employment status. It also supports regulation of algorithm-based management systems and wider access to healthcare and social security benefits regardless of the type of contract workers hold.

Kogi said such reforms would help improve safety, strengthen labour rights and ensure platform workers receive fair treatment as Kenya’s digital economy continues to expand.