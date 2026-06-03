EACC secures convictions of 10 in Sh51.6m Kilifi corruption, money-laundering case

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has secured convictions against 10 individuals and companies linked to a Sh51.6 million corruption and money-laundering scheme involving irregular payments in Kilifi County, with a Malindi court handing out heavy fines and prison terms in default of payment.

The case, which stemmed from fraudulent transactions carried out between September 19 and October 7, 2016, ended in sentencing after the court entered convictions on April 17, 2026.

In a ruling delivered by Hon. E.K. Usui of the Malindi Anti-Corruption Court, the court found that county funds were unlawfully paid out for services that were never delivered and goods that were never supplied to several private firms.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kilifi County officials irregularly disbursed Sh51,569,775 to private entities through fake claims linked to non-existent work and supplies.

The court noted that the conduct had “occasioned significant economic loss to Kilifi County and undermined development efforts intended to improve the welfare of residents.” It further stated that “the proceeds of crime were largely utilized for personal enrichment and had not been refunded.”

The affected beneficiaries of the payments included Daima One Enterprises, Zohali Services Limited, Makegra Suppliers Limited, Kilingi Investments Limited, Leadership Edge Associates and Jahazi Investments Company Limited.

While issuing sentences, the court acknowledged mitigation presented, noting that the convicts were first offenders, family breadwinners, and had gone through a long legal process that affected them financially. However, it pointed to “the growing prevalence of corruption and economic crimes in the country” and reaffirmed the need for deterrent punishment to discourage similar offences.

The court ordered fines running into millions alongside mandatory penalties equivalent to benefits gained from the crimes, with additional custodial sentences in default. It also directed that all sentences relating to each accused person will run consecutively.

Sarah Wangui Kamau was fined a total of Sh17,461,880, including mandatory penalties tied to benefits obtained from the offences. In default, she will serve five years and eight months in prison.

Mary Munyiva Kamau was fined Sh26,026,356 and faces 13 years imprisonment in default. Makegra Suppliers Limited, through Mary Munyiva Kamau, was fined Sh25,726,356, with a default jail term of 10 years.

Stephen Mutua Nguzi was fined Sh16,301,904 and faces seven years imprisonment in default. Kilingi Investment Company Limited, through its director, was fined Sh15,901,904, with a default sentence of five years.

Samuel Buku Macharia was fined Sh18,581,820 and faces seven years imprisonment in default. Leadership Edge Associates, through its director, was fined Sh18,181,820, with a default sentence of five years.

Lucy Wanjugu Kibogo received the highest penalty, with total fines of Sh38,288,054, which include mandatory penalties linked to benefits obtained from the crimes. In default, she will serve 15 years and six months in prison.

Jahazi Investment Company Limited, through Kibogo, was fined Sh15,205,900 and faces six years and six months in prison in default, while Zohali Services Limited, also linked to Kibogo, was fined Sh24,461,290, with a default sentence of 13 years.

Welcoming the ruling, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission described the judgment as “a strong affirmation of Kenya’s commitment to accountability, integrity in public service and the fight against corruption and money laundering.”

The outcome marks one of the major convictions arising from investigations into county government spending, reinforcing the legal consequences facing individuals and companies found to have benefited from misuse of public funds.