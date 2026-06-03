Lenana School unrest linked to grievances over Maroon Festival organisation

Fresh details have emerged on the unrest that led to the temporary closure of Lenana School, with the institution confirming that the disturbance was triggered by student dissatisfaction over the planning and management of the annual Maroon Festival, including turnout, entertainment choices and perceived value of their contributions.

In a letter to parents dated 2 June 2026, Chief Principal William K. Kemei said the incident unfolded on the night of 1 June after a section of learners raised issues about how the event had been organised.

"The students' concerns was on Maroon Festival," the school said in the statement.

The Maroon Festival, held annually to showcase student talent, took place this year on 31 May at the school grounds between 10:00 and 17:00. The 2026 edition carried the theme "Creating, Innovating and Connecting CBC Skills through Artificial Intelligence".

According to the school, a number of concerns were raised by students after the event. These included dissatisfaction with the low turnout of invited schools, failure to get the artist they preferred, and complaints that the event did not reflect good value for the money they had contributed. Some learners also felt the stage and overall setup were too small for what they expected to be a major school festival.

School management indicated that 40 schools had been invited for the festival, but only six attended, leaving many students disappointed that expected interactions with other schools did not happen.

The unrest reportedly began after the concerns were aired, prompting quick intervention by the school administration. Officials said they engaged students through the night while also consulting education officials and security teams in efforts to restore calm.

"The students were engaged at the school assembly where the administration conveyed the decision to release them in the morning. This communication brought calmness and the students immediately thereafter peacefully settled in their respective dorms," the statement said.

Following the incident, the school confirmed that all learners had been accounted for. Most were picked up by parents and guardians, while others travelled home using public transport.

Preliminary checks carried out with relevant authorities pointed to damage within the school compound. Reported destruction included broken window panes in the main hall, library, classrooms and science laboratories, as well as damage to several CCTV cameras.

School authorities said they had since held emergency meetings involving student leaders, teachers and guidance counsellors. They also increased supervision within boarding sections and other key areas as part of efforts to stabilise the situation.

Education officials, members of the Board of Management, the Parents Association, local administrators and police officers were involved in consultations aimed at restoring order and assessing the extent of the damage. The school remains closed until further notice.