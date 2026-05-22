ICT expert calls for wider internet access as Kenya’s digital growth expands

An ICT expert has said Kenya is among Africa’s most advanced digital economies, but called for wider internet access across the country to fully unlock jobs and economic growth, even as artificial intelligence begins to reshape how people work.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Friday, Mohamed Omar pointed to Kenya’s growing digital infrastructure, regional expansion in ICT services, and rising innovation as signs of strong progress in the sector. He also warned that AI will continue to change traditional job patterns, pushing workers and businesses to adapt.

He noted that Kenyan firms are already extending their services beyond the borders, strengthening the country’s influence in the region.

“It’s because of what we have done here in Kenya, right? And how advanced Kenya is. I think Kenya is one of the most technologically advanced countries, not only in East Africa, but in Africa,” he highlighted.

Mohamed said Kenya’s internet backbone has been strengthened by major infrastructure investments, including submarine cable systems landing in Mombasa, which he described as a key advantage for the region. He stated that the country currently hosts five submarine cable landing stations in Mombasa.

He further revealed that another submarine cable company is expected to set up a landing station in Lamu County, a move aimed at improving network reliability and preventing nationwide internet disruptions in case of fibre cuts along the Mombasa route.

According to him, Kenyan ICT companies have expanded into Uganda, South Sudan, Somalia, and parts of Central Africa, driven by improved connectivity and a growing digital ecosystem at home.

Despite these gains, he noted that operating in some neighbouring markets remains difficult due to instability and weak infrastructure, even as Kenya benefits from relatively stronger systems, better security, and greater openness.

He added that improved internet access in less-connected countries could also support awareness and development among populations.

“The more people are connected to the internet, the more the population will be freer,” he highlighted.

Mohamed also said Kenya’s strongest advantage in the ICT space is its people, rather than natural resources, pointing to a skilled and innovative workforce driving the digital sector forward.

At the same time, he noted that internet access in the country is still far from universal, despite Kenya’s reputation as a regional leader.

“Currently, we only have 35 to 40% of Kenyans connected to the internet,” he noted, stressing the need to expand fibre rollout under the Digital Super Highway initiative.

He said the programme targets about 100,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable across the country, with around 30% already completed.

Mohamed linked stronger ICT systems to job creation and overall economic growth, comparing Kenya’s digital infrastructure with countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt, which he said have larger economies supported by broader fibre networks.

“The infrastructure and ICT are directly putting more jobs into the economy, and it will, of course, improve the GDP of the country,” Mohamed stressed.

He also pointed to the rise of smaller internet service providers under the Hustler ISP initiative, saying they are helping extend affordable connectivity to underserved areas.

On artificial intelligence, he said the technology will not replace creative professionals but will instead make work more efficient and change how tasks are done across sectors.

He added that expanding internet access will continue opening opportunities for young people in rural areas by connecting them to jobs, markets, and digital platforms that were previously out of reach.