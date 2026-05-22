Guardiola to leave Manchester City after 10-year reign

Manchester City have confirmed that manager Pep Guardiola will leave the club after Sunday’s final match of the season, ending a 10-year spell that has delivered major success and reshaped English football.

Guardiola’s last game in charge will be played at the Etihad Stadium against Aston Villa. During his decade at the club, he guided Manchester City to 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, turning them into one of the most dominant teams in modern football.

The announcement follows reports that City had already begun planning for his exit a year before his contract was due to end. His departure also comes shortly after City lost the 2025-26 Premier League title to Arsenal, who secured the championship after City’s draw with Bournemouth.

Guardiola spoke about his decision to leave, saying: "Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving," said Guardiola. "There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time.

"Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who previously worked under Guardiola at City, is seen as the leading candidate to replace him.

Guardiola’s exit brings to an end a historic era at the club. He joined City in 2016 after leaving Bayern Munich, where he had won three Bundesliga titles and two German Cups. Before that, he built a dominant Barcelona side after taking charge in 2008, winning three La Liga titles in a row, two Champions League trophies and two Copa del Rey titles.

At City, his team set several records, including becoming the only side to reach 100 points in a Premier League season in 2017-18, a campaign in which they also scored 106 goals. In 2022-23, City became only the second English club to win the Treble, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. The club also made history by winning four straight league titles, achieved in the 2023-24 season.

Guardiola first signed for City in February 2016, replacing Manuel Pellegrini ahead of the 2016-17 season. Although his first season ended without a trophy, and he also went without silverware in his final campaign, his overall tenure has been defined by consistent success.

He signed a contract extension in November 2024 that was expected to keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season. City have said he will continue his relationship with the club through a future role as a global ambassador under the City Football Group.

Guardiola’s managerial career began at Barcelona in 2008 after coaching their B team. He later took a one-year break after the 2011-12 season. As a player, he spent most of his career at Barcelona, winning multiple domestic and European titles, and captained Spain to Olympic gold in 1992. He earned 47 caps for the national team before retiring in 2006.