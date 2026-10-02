Manchester City appeals ruling over Premier League financial breaches
The club was found guilty of all charges relating to alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.
The club was found guilty of all charges relating to alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.
Phil Foden has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay at the club until 2030. The midfielder previously had a deal due to end next summer.
Guardiola’s last game in charge will be played at the Etihad Stadium against Aston Villa. During his decade at the club, he guided Manchester City to 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, turning them into one of the most dominant teams in modern football.
Bayern Munich have hit 66 goals and 47 points from 17 Bundesliga games, matching a halfway points record while chasing historic scoring marks, driven by Harry Kane and a deep supporting cast.
Erling Haaland missed an early penalty at the Etihad Stadium, but the City striker recovered to give Guardiola's side the lead.
After a 3-1 win over Bournemouth pushed City up to second, Guardiola sounded unusually buoyant about his squad’s momentum and singled out his striker’s sizzling form.
Ballon d'Or winner Rodri returned in May after spending eight months on the sidelines due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, but then suffered a groin injury during the Club World Cup in July.
The Premier League side brought in several players ahead of the Club World Cup, leaving Guardiola with a large squad, which he says will have to be trimmed for the sake of easier squad management.
Guardiola has recruited Pepijn Lijnders and James French to his backroom team as part of a rebuild at the Etihad Stadium.
The recently deposed Premier League champions are set to pay €55 million (Ksh8.1 billion) for the 26-year-old, who is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with the formalities yet to be finalised.
A number of Man City's senior players were not included in the squad for Tuesday's 3-1 win against Bournemouth and Guardiola says he is unhappy at leaving so many players out.
Guardiola holds the departing Belgian in high esteem, ahead of the likes of other pass-masters.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said derogatory chants about Phil Foden's mother from Manchester United fans showed "a lack of class".