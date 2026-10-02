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Radio Generation Kenya

Pep Guardiola

Guardiola to leave Manchester City after 10-year reign
Sports

Guardiola to leave Manchester City after 10-year reign

Guardiola’s last game in charge will be played at the Etihad Stadium against Aston Villa. During his decade at the club, he guided Manchester City to 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, turning them into one of the most dominant teams in modern football.

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