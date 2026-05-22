Ruto to address nation Friday over fuel prices, transport disruption

President William Ruto will address the nation on Friday morning as pressure continues to mount over rising fuel prices, transport disruptions and growing public concern about the cost of living.

The announcement was made on Thursday evening by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, who confirmed that the Head of State would speak to Kenyans but did not give details of what he will focus on.

“President Ruto to address the nation tomorrow morning,” Mohamed said.

The planned address comes at a time when the country is dealing with unrest in the transport sector after operators staged protests and strikes over high fuel costs that have disrupted movement and business activities in several counties.

President Ruto returned to the country on Thursday morning after official trips to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, landing at Moi International Airport in Mombasa at 5.51am.

Even as he arrived, preparations were already underway for urgent talks in Mombasa involving matatu Sacco leaders and other transport stakeholders who had been invited for a meeting with the Head of State following earlier consultations with government officials.

Transport operators have been protesting the high cost of fuel, which triggered strikes earlier in the week that paralysed transport in parts of the country and led to destruction of property, with civil society groups reporting 12 deaths linked to the unrest.

Matatu Owners Association national chairperson Albert Karakacha said the invitation for talks followed an agreement reached during a meeting on Tuesday with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.

However, uncertainty remains over the exact venue of the Mombasa meeting, with stakeholders saying they were still waiting for final directions on logistics ahead of the discussions.

The unrest has been linked to rising global fuel prices driven by tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, Israel and the United States, which have pushed up oil import costs worldwide.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has warned that the situation could worsen if global instability continues, noting that disruptions in key shipping routes have already increased fuel import expenses and forced government intervention.

“This is a world crisis and if we continue like this, it will be like Covid. It is a problem that only America and Iran have to solve. They must stop the war. If they do not stop the war, we will somehow have to live with some consequences,” he said.

The government is also facing pressure over rising inflation, high transport costs and growing dissatisfaction from the public over taxation and economic hardship.

Political tension has remained high following recent demonstrations and debates around security operations and stability in different parts of the country.

Ruto’s address is expected to outline government action on fuel pricing, measures to stabilise the economy and steps being taken to respond to concerns raised by transport operators and the public.

The speech is also expected to guide ongoing discussions between government agencies and transport stakeholders aimed at preventing further disruption of transport services and supply chains.