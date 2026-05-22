Ruto orders Sh10 cut in diesel prices ahead of June–July cycle

Top Stories · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Ruto orders Sh10 cut in diesel prices ahead of June–July cycle
President William Ruto speaking during the charter awarding ceremony at State House, Nairobi on May 14,2026.PHOTO/PCS
In Summary

Following the new adjustment, diesel prices in Nairobi are expected to drop to Sh222.86, kerosene will retail at Sh191.38, while super petrol will go for Sh214.25, effective June 15.

President William Ruto has ordered a further reduction in diesel prices by Sh10 in the upcoming June–July pricing cycle, in a move aimed at easing pressure on consumers and stabilising fuel costs across the country following recent increases at the pump.

The directive comes after an overnight consultative meeting with public transport operators, which focused on the recent rise in diesel and super petrol prices that had triggered concern across the transport sector and among consumers. The discussions centered on ways to ease the burden on operators and prevent further strain on the cost of living.

Following the new adjustment, diesel prices in Nairobi are expected to drop to Sh222.86, kerosene will retail at Sh191.38, while super petrol will go for Sh214.25, effective June 15.

More to follow...

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President William Ruto EPRA public transport operators

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