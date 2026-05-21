Kenya holds 23-day diesel, 28-day petrol stock, EPRA says amid supply fears

Kenya has enough fuel stocks to meet demand for several weeks despite ongoing disruptions in global oil supply chains, the energy regulator has said, seeking to reassure the public amid rising concern over possible shortages and price pressure.

The Director of Petroleum and Gas at the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Edward Kinyua, said the country currently holds sufficient diesel and super petrol reserves, with additional shipments already on the way and vessels waiting offshore at the Port of Mombasa.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Kinyua said current diesel and super petrol stocks are stable and within safe levels.

“We have enough stock to last us about, for diesel for example, we have 23 days’ stock. For super petrol, we have 28 days’ stock. That’s about 225 million litres,” Kinyua said.

He further explained that the supply system is currently full, with more consignments still arriving but temporarily held offshore due to storage capacity limits.

“And that is not to mean that we don’t have vessels that are lined up waiting to discharge. In fact, as of today, we had to hold back a vessel because the system is full. So we have enough stock,” he said.

Kinyua linked the stability in supply to the government-to-government import arrangement, which he said has helped maintain steady inflows of fuel even as global supply chains remain unstable.

“I think one of the biggest advantages we have under the current arrangement of supply is the government-to-government supply. Because we have signed contracts with international oil companies, they have an obligation to supply us,” he stated.

He added that fuel planning horizons have been extended in response to global uncertainty, with authorities now planning up to three months ahead instead of the earlier 45-day cycle.

According to him, suppliers have also adjusted sourcing strategies, turning to alternative markets beyond Europe, including India, to secure fuel supplies.

“They are looking at all possible means, including sourcing the actual product outside of the traditional sources. That is Europe… they’re also getting it out of India,” he said.

He also noted that shipping routes have shifted, with smaller vessels now being used through the Red Sea corridor, a move that has pushed up delivery costs due to reduced economies of scale.

“When you load a smaller vessel, maybe 45,000 tonnes as opposed to 85,000 tonnes, you get a more expensive per litre delivery because the bigger vessel gives you economies of scale,” he explained.

On pricing, Kinyua defended the recent pump price reduction of Sh10 per litre, saying international fuel prices have risen sharply in recent months.

“If you look at diesel, diesel and kerosene are the worst hit. A tonne of diesel was going for 637 dollars. It has climbed up to 1,300 dollars. That represents 118 per cent,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing public concern over fuel prices and uncertainty in global supply chains.