Parliament begins review of Nyoro’s plan to cut fuel prices

Parliament has started the formal review of legislative proposals by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro that seek to lower fuel prices in the country, setting in motion a process that will see the changes scrutinised for their impact on the national budget and key economic commitments.

In a letter dated May 19, 2026, the Parliamentary Budget Office confirmed that the proposals had been received and would proceed through the established parliamentary process under Article 114 of the Constitution and the National Assembly Standing Orders. The communication, signed by Parliamentary Budget Office Director Martin Masinde on behalf of the Clerk of the National Assembly, also confirmed that the proposals had already been referred to the relevant committees for consideration.

Parliament indicated that the Budget and Appropriations Committee together with the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning will now take up the proposals and engage the Kiharu MP on their possible financial consequences before any further steps are taken.

“We advise that the proposals shall be processed in accordance with the provisions of Article 114 of the Constitution and the National Assembly Standing Orders,” the letter stated.

The committees are expected to closely examine how the proposed changes could affect the already approved 2025/2026 budget, the draft estimates for the 2026/2027 financial year, and existing financial obligations linked to the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF).

“As per the established practice, the Budget and Appropriations Committee and the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning shall require you to make representations on the implications of your proposals,” the letter added.

As part of the next stage, Parliament has also asked Nyoro to make himself available for consultations with the Parliamentary Budget Office and the committees handling the review, as they assess the wider economic and fiscal implications of the proposals.

The development follows a formal notice submitted by Nyoro on May 15, 2026, in which he outlined legislative amendments aimed at reducing retail prices of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene, citing pressure from the rising cost of living.

In his submission to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Nyoro said the measures were intended to ease inflationary pressures tied to expensive fuel.

“These amendments are short-term measures aimed at reducing the inflationary and sticky economic effects arising from the current high fuel prices,” Nyoro stated.

Among the key proposals is a reduction of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund by Sh7 per litre through the revocation of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (Imposition of Levy) Order, 2024. If adopted, the levy would drop from Sh25 per litre to Sh18 per litre.

Nyoro has also proposed changes to the Value Added Tax law to remove VAT on petroleum products by deleting Section 5 subsection 2A of the VAT Act, a move that would reduce VAT from the current 8 percent to zero on fuel products.

The MP argues that the adjustments would directly ease fuel costs, lower inflation pressures, and provide relief to households and businesses affected by high transport and production expenses.