State Department seeks Sh19.3 billion as drought crisis deepens

Kenya’s drought response system is under renewed pressure as the State Department for Special Programmes warns that existing funding is not enough to meet rising humanitarian needs linked to worsening dry conditions across the country.

The department is now seeking Sh19.3 billion to sustain relief operations, strengthen food aid delivery, and support preparedness measures as more communities face food insecurity.

Principal Secretary Ismail Maalim Madey presented the appeal before the National Assembly Committee on Regional Development, chaired by Peter Lochakapong, highlighting widening gaps between available resources and demand on the ground.

He told lawmakers that only Sh 162.8 million has been set aside for emergency food assistance in the 2026/27 financial year, saying the amount is far below what is required.

“Provision of relief assistance to affected populations remains the core mandate of the State Department. However, the current allocation of Sh162.8 million for emergency relief is inadequate to address the increasing humanitarian needs arising from recurrent droughts,” Madey told the lawmakers on Wednesday.

Madey noted that the strain has already pushed government to rely on emergency spending mechanisms during the current financial year.

He said Article 223 of the Constitution was used to approve Sh12.65 billion for drought response, reflecting the scale of the crisis.

“The underfunding is likely to severely limit the State Department’s ability to undertake timely and effective interventions, sustain humanitarian operations, and provide adequate assistance to vulnerable populations,” he warned.

To prevent disruption of relief work, the department is pushing for Sh14 billion to be included in printed estimates for emergency response, warning that delays could worsen food shortages for millions.

Attention also turned to the Strategic Food Reserve, which is meant to cushion the country during shortages but currently has no funding allocation.

Madey said the mandate exists in policy but cannot be implemented due to lack of resources.

“Despite the critical role it plays, the State Department is unable to implement this mandate due to lack of a budgetary allocation for maintenance of the Strategic Food Reserve as stipulated in Executive Order No. 1 of 2025,” he said.

The department is seeking Sh 5billion to operationalise and maintain the reserve, warning that failure to fund it could weaken national preparedness for future shocks.

Operational constraints were also flagged, including overcrowded offices and staffing shortages. The department, currently hosted under the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development, said working conditions are below required safety standards.

“Section 48 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act prohibits workplace overcrowding. In order to align with OSHA, the State Department is seeking the intervention of this honourable committee for additional funding of Sh317 million in FY 2026/27 to decongest working space,” Madey said.

Although Sh 417 million was requested for operations, only Sh 100 million was approved under Supplementary Estimate No. I, leaving a funding gap of Sh317 million.

Staff shortages remain severe, with only nine technical officers in place against an approved establishment of 62, slowing service delivery.

Madey also raised governance concerns over the National Drought Emergency Fund, which falls under the department but is administered by the National Drought Management Authority.

“The Fund is administered by the board and staff of NDMA as per the NDEF regulations, hence lacks oversight from the State Department,” he said, calling for review of the structure.

For fund activities, the department had requested Sh 1.295 billion but received Sh 165 million, leaving a shortfall of Sh1.13 billion.

“This severely limits the State Department’s fiscal capacity to implement the planned activities and effectively deliver on the objects of the fund,” the PS added.

Despite funding pressure, Madey said the department has maintained strong budget performance, using 99 per cent of its revised Sh 13.9 billion allocation as of May 15, 2026, and fully utilising development funds. It also cleared Sh 1.1 billion in pending bills inherited from the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development.

Lawmakers raised concern over gaps in relief delivery and accountability in distribution channels.

Lochakapong questioned weaknesses in last-mile delivery.

“We also find that after relief food is delivered to DCCs, the department’s role technically ends there. But because there is no facilitation for last-mile distribution, some of the food ends up being sold to raise transport resources to reach affected areas. How do you address that?” he asked.

Wamuchomba supported the department’s work in vulnerable communities and called for internship opportunities for students in disaster management.

Embu County MP, Pamela Njoki criticised continued underfunding, “They deal with marginalised people, and they themselves should not be marginalised.”

Hassan defended the department’s impact, saying“If it wasn’t for their intervention, bearing in mind the last drought we had, we could be talking about other very bad things today.”

Kamau Munyoro, Kigumo MP urged stronger coordination with security agencies and tighter oversight, while Julius Mawathe questioned government priorities in emergency funding.

“When we have emergencies and disasters, we all run to this department for help, yet we continue to underfund them,” he said.

He warned that continued low investment in drought preparedness could leave the country exposed if dry conditions persist.