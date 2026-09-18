Controller of Budget questions Sh209bn Article 223 apending as agencies seek extra funds
Margaret Nyakang’o said agencies do not automatically qualify for funding simply because they claim they need money outside their approved allocations.
Margaret Nyakang’o said agencies do not automatically qualify for funding simply because they claim they need money outside their approved allocations.
State House had the largest share of rejected requests among the institutions under the Presidency, with Sh7.3 billion denied from applications that had received Treasury approval.
The State Department for Special Programmes has appealed for Sh 19.3 billion to expand emergency drought relief, saying allocations for 2026/27 are far below rising demand and citing funding gaps in food reserve and staffing.
Appearing before the National Assembly of Kenya Committee on Lands chaired by Joash Nyamoko on Tuesday, the Commission Secretary and CEO Kabale Tache outlined the funding gap and its implications for the Commission’s mandate.
The State Department for Social Protection has sought an extra Sh4.18bn in the 2025/26 Supplementary Budget to fund SHIF cover for 450,000 indigent Kenyans, meet wage shortfalls and implement new social protection laws.
Appearing before the Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni explained that the funds were withdrawn under Article 223 of the Constitution and must now be formally approved through Supplementary Estimates No.1 for the 2025/26 financial year.
The third quarterly budget review by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o reveals that only Sh42.22 billion of the requested amount was approved between July 2024 and March 2025.