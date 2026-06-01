Ruto directs Agriculture ministry to register pastoralist-owned investment companies
Under the programme, the government will roll out a Sh5 billion County Livestock Investment Company initiative that will target more than 350,000 pastoralists.
Under the programme, the government will roll out a Sh5 billion County Livestock Investment Company initiative that will target more than 350,000 pastoralists.
PS Mueke said livestock losses have reduced in drought-affected areas, with cattle mortality rates dropping from 22 per cent to 13 per cent following expanded vaccination campaigns and water development projects.
The State Department for Special Programmes has appealed for Sh 19.3 billion to expand emergency drought relief, saying allocations for 2026/27 are far below rising demand and citing funding gaps in food reserve and staffing.
The funds cover the December 2025 and January 2026 payment cycles for households in Mandera, Turkana, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Tana River, Isiolo, and Samburu counties. In addition, the February 2026 payment cycle for Mandera County—currently the hardest hit—is included in the release.
Recurrent droughts in northern Kenya are predictable yet poorly managed, Mandera Deputy Governor Ali Maalim Mohamud warns, citing weak planning, limited water access and urgent need for a national response plan.