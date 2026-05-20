Women’s groups issue 40-day ultimatum over rising femicide cases in Kenya

Women’s rights organisations in Kenya have given the government a 40-day deadline to formally declare gender-based violence and femicide a national crisis, warning that rising killings of women and girls have reached alarming levels and now require urgent, coordinated state action.

Speaking during a joint press briefing in Nairobi on Wednesday, the organisations said data collected from various monitoring groups shows that femicide cases are increasing every week, with at least eight cases reported nationally. They added that violence against women is now widespread across communities, with many incidents going unreported or poorly recorded.

The coalition, which brought together groups including the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya, Law Society of Kenya, and Kenya Human Rights Commission, said the situation demands immediate intervention before it worsens further.

According to statistics presented by the organisations, 35 out of 70 weekly cases handled across Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa involve intimate partner violence. They further noted that women aged between 18 and 35 make up 59% of femicide victims across the country, with many of those affected being students in higher learning institutions.

The groups also cited Amnesty International Kenya data from April 2026 showing that at least eight femicide cases are reported every week in Kenya, which translates to roughly one woman or girl being killed every day.

During the briefing, Christine Kungu, FIDA-Kenya Chair, pointed to the severity of the violence affecting women and girls across the country.

“We cannot stand by and watch as women and girls continue to suffer such violence,” said Christine Kungu, FIDA-Kenya Chair, who described cases where women had been assaulted, attacked with corrosive chemicals, dismembered, and killed.

The organisations highlighted several recent and past cases that reflect the scale of the crisis, including the killing of Multimedia University student Sylvia Kemunto in April 2025, the fatal stabbing of Anita by her husband, a senior Kenya Defence Forces officer, in April 2026, and the murder of Ramogi Institute student Rose Benter Apondi in an alleged revenge attack by an ex-boyfriend.

They also mentioned the death of gospel musician Rachel Wandeto, who died recently after being attacked and set on fire by unknown assailants.

The coalition said many victims had previously reported abuse to family members, police officers, or community leaders but were often ignored or pushed toward informal dispute resolution systems that failed to protect them.

“There is still a lot of underreporting, and femicide is not recognised as its own crime,” they highlghted, adding that “most cases are listed as homicides without noting the gendered motive behind the killing.”

Teresia Wavinya Nicholas, LSK Vice President, said existing laws such as the Sexual Offences Act and the Protection Against Domestic Violence Act are not being fully enforced, despite constitutional protections guaranteeing safety and dignity for women and girls.

The organisations acknowledged the establishment of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence, including Femicide, and its report released in January 2026, but said key recommendations have not been implemented by the government.

They are now demanding that President William Ruto officially declare gender-based violence and femicide a national crisis, set up and operationalise a GBV fund, and provide regular public updates on the implementation of the Technical Working Group’s recommendations.

They also want the creation of specialised police units to handle GBV and femicide cases, rapid response systems for survivors and families, and nationwide awareness campaigns aimed at addressing harmful social attitudes and violence against women.

Njeri Migwi from Usikimye Rights Group criticised attitudes that shift blame onto victims of violence.

“Nobody deserves to die,” she said. “The blame of the killing should lie with the perpetrator because they are the ones taking away the lives of these young girls.”

The coalition warned that if the government fails to act within 40 days, they will launch nationwide peaceful demonstrations and pursue strategic public interest cases to push for enforcement of constitutional duties to protect women and girls.

“We call for quick action on these demands and stress that the safety, dignity, and lives of women and girls in Kenya must be a top national priority,” highlighted Robert Waweru from Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Other organisations involved in the statement include Kenya Women Parliamentary Association, Siasa Place, Kenya Universities Students Organization, Child Space Organization, Badili Africa, Centre for Community Development and Human Rights, Women Challenge to Challenge, Daystar Legal Aid Society, Save a Girl Save a Generation, Young Women Leaders Connect, and Kibera Social Justice Centre.

The groups concluded that without urgent intervention, femicide and gender-based violence will continue to rise, deepening what they described as a growing national crisis affecting women and girls across the country.