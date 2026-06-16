Man arrested in Mwihoko fatal domestic stabbing of wife
Investigators said the incident happened at the victim’s shop in the Delta area of Mwihoko Township in Mwihoko, where a disagreement between the couple escalated into a violent confrontation.
Investigators said the incident happened at the victim’s shop in the Delta area of Mwihoko Township in Mwihoko, where a disagreement between the couple escalated into a violent confrontation.
Women’s rights organisations in Kenya have issued a 40-day ultimatum to the government to declare gender-based violence and femicide a national crisis, citing weekly femicide reports and urging enforcement of existing laws and specialist response.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Yambo said Kenya is increasingly normalizing gender-based violence, describing femicide as a national crisis driven by misogyny, harmful cultural practices and failures within the justice system.
His stepsons, Brandon Githinji, 29, and Benard Lee Ngugi, 22, initially charged with grievous harm, will now face murder charges under Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code.