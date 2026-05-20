NGEC flags weak enforcement as violence against women and children increases

Kenya is facing renewed concern over rising violence targeting women and children, with the National Gender and Equality Commission warning that recent killings, including that of gospel singer Rachel Wandeto, reflect a disturbing escalation spreading across several parts of the country.

In its statement issued on Wednesday, the National Gender and Equality Commission said the pattern of attacks reported in areas such as Wajir, Isiolo, Nairobi and Tana River points to a deepening crisis that can no longer be treated as isolated incidents. It said the growing number of cases signals a serious breakdown in protection systems meant to safeguard vulnerable groups.

“Every person is entitled to the protection of the law and to the enjoyment of constitutional rights, including safety, dignity, and security of life,” the commission said.

The commission warned that repeated killings and assaults highlight gaps in how institutions respond to gender-based violence, including slow coordination, weak prevention structures and limited protection for victims once threats are reported.

“These incidents point to a growing national crisis that requires urgent attention to prevention, protection systems, and accountability for perpetrators,” the statement said.

While noting that Kenya already has several legal tools to address gender-based violence, including the Sexual Offences Act, the Protection Against Domestic Violence Act, the Victim Protection Act and the Children Act, the commission said the problem lies in inconsistent enforcement.

It added that weak implementation continues to undermine justice for survivors and allows offenders to evade responsibility, even as cases continue to rise in different regions.

The commission called for stronger and faster action from all responsible agencies, saying there is need for “timely investigations, survivor support services, effective prosecution of offenders, and community-level prevention” to reduce the growing cases of violence.

It further urged authorities to ensure all reported femicide and child killings are investigated without delay, while also pushing for improved enforcement of laws and expansion of essential support services such as shelters, counselling and legal aid.

The statement also emphasized the need for closer cooperation between national and county governments, security agencies, civil society groups and faith-based organisations, saying a shared approach is necessary to address the root causes of violence.

“The Commission reiterates that violence against women, girls, and children represents a serious threat to national well-being, social stability, and the realization of constitutional rights,” the statement added.

Data from the Presidential Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), including femicide and chaired by former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza, shows that 1,639 women were killed between 2022 and 2024, reflecting a 10 per cent increase in reported cases.

The report indicates that women aged between 30 and 44 remain the most affected group, with a majority of the cases involving perpetrators known to the victims, including intimate partners, who account for 77 per cent of incidents.

The working group further warned that weak enforcement of existing laws, poor coordination among agencies, underreporting and the absence of a specific femicide law continue to fuel the cycle of violence.