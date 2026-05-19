DCI takes over probe into killing of gospel artist, Rachel Wandeto in Mwiki

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has taken over a probe into the killing of gospel artist Rachel Wandeto, who died days after she was attacked and set on fire by unknown assailants in Mwiki, Kasarani, Nairobi, in a case that has shocked residents and drawn national attention.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the DCI said homicide detectives are now leading the investigation and pursuing all possible leads to identify and arrest those responsible for what it described as a “heinous crime” following Wandeto’s death from severe burn injuries sustained in the attack.

Preliminary findings indicate that Wandeto was attacked on the night of May 16 while walking home along 11th Street near Obama Road in Mwiki. Investigators say she came across three men who allegedly assaulted her, poured a flammable liquid on her, and set her on fire before escaping from the scene.

She was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital with approximately 75 per cent burn injuries, where she remained admitted under intensive care until she died on May 18.

“The assailants reportedly assaulted her, doused her with a flammable liquid, and then set her on fire before fleeing the scene,” the DCI said.

The agency confirmed that homicide officers had formally taken over the case, saying they were working to establish the motive behind the attack while also tracking down everyone involved in planning and carrying out the killing.

“Detectives are tirelessly working to uncover the full circumstances surrounding this heinous crime and to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in its planning and execution,” the statement added.

The DCI also condemned the killing, terming it part of worrying acts of violence and intolerance, and said investigators were disturbed by the nature of the attack.

“The DCI unequivocally condemns all forms of violence, criminality, and intolerance that jeopardise the safety and sanctity of human life,” the agency said.

Members of the public with any information linked to the case have been urged to report to the nearest police station or use anonymous reporting channels, including the toll-free hotline and WhatsApp platform run by the DCI.

The agency further extended condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of Wandeto, assuring them that the investigation would be handled with fairness and thoroughness.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased,” the statement read. “Those found culpable will face the full force of the law.”

The killing has triggered strong reactions from top government officials, including President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who both condemned the incident and demanded justice.

President Ruto described the attack as deeply disturbing and called for swift action against those involved.

“It is heartbreaking that a young Kenyan woman lost her life in such a cruel and inhumane manner. Those behind this heinous act must be identified, arrested and prosecuted without delay. Violence against women and innocent Kenyans has no place in our society, and justice must prevail irrespective of who is involved,” the President said.

On his part, Interior Cabinet Secretary Murkomen on Monday linked the incident to what he described as a growing trend of violence and intolerance in society.

“Coupled with the recent violent attacks on Rachel Wandeto, who passed on this morning, we are witnessing a clear scheme where a section of the political class is making incendiary statements to fuel intolerance and ethnic bigotry. The government will not allow criminality, violence and attacks on innocent Kenyans to define our country,” he said.

The DCI says investigations remain active as detectives continue to follow leads in efforts to identify and arrest all those involved in the murder.