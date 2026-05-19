Treasury allocates Sh300m to KNH after cancer machine breakdown crisis

Kenyatta National Hospital’s long-running equipment failures, including broken cancer treatment machines and a stalled oxygen plant, have pushed the government to set aside Sh300 million for urgent repairs and replacements.

The allocation, captured in budget estimates tabled before Parliament, follows growing concern over the hospital’s inability to fully deliver critical services due to repeated breakdowns and missing essential equipment.

The situation has affected patient care at the country’s largest referral facility, with many patients facing delays in treatment or being referred elsewhere as capacity drops in key departments.

During a fact-finding visit in March, the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health found that a cancer treatment machine had been out of service for 60 days, worsening pressure on oncology services.

The committee also established that a linear accelerator (LINAC) had not been procured despite allocations of Sh450 million in the 2023/24 financial year and Sh600 million in the current budget cycle.

Acting chief executive officer Richard Lesiyampe told lawmakers that the breakdown had cut cancer treatment capacity by half.

“About 50 per cent of our patients could not access our services,” said Dr Lesiyampe, noting that affected patients were being referred to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

Lawmakers further raised concern over KNH’s continued spending of about Sh600 million annually on external oxygen supply, despite a Sh453 million oxygen plant that has never functioned as intended.

KNH medical engineer Patrick Chepkonga told MPs that the plant failed to meet required specifications after installation.

He said it produces 3,000 litres per minute instead of the required 8,000 litres per minute and does not meet purity standards, making it unfit for use.

Health Committee chairman James Nyikal said the findings exposed serious weaknesses in procurement and project execution, warning that accountability must follow.

He added that the committee was considering additional funding to acquire at least one LINAC machine to restore cancer treatment services.

“We are in the budget process and will allocate funds to acquire at least one, if not two, LINAC machines, depending on availability,”he said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the government had already begun measures to address disruptions in oncology services.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the breakdown of the LINAC cancer treatment machine at Kenyatta National Hospital,” he said.

“We recognise the critical importance of uninterrupted oncology services and have immediately activated referral protocols to safeguard patient care.”

The Sh300 million allocation will now be directed into KNH’s budget to support urgent repair and replacement of essential equipment across departments.

The allocation marks a sharp increase from the current year’s Sh100,000, with projections rising to Sh500 million in 2027/28 and Sh1 billion in 2028/29.

KNH handles about 1.8 million patients annually and serves as the country’s main referral and teaching hospital for University of Nairobi medical trainees.