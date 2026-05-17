Police condemn petrol attack in Mwiki, assaults on traffic officers in Nairobi

News · David Abonyo ·
Police condemn petrol attack in Mwiki, assaults on traffic officers in Nairobi
The Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja while appearing before the Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations on April 23,2026.PHOTO/NPS
In Summary

In a statement issued on Sunday, police said the woman was fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital after being doused with what is believed to be petrol and set on fire in the Mwiki area of Kasarani Sub-county on May 16.

The National Police Service has condemned three violent incidents reported across Nairobi within 24 hours, including a suspected politically motivated petrol attack on a woman in Mwiki and separate assaults on traffic police officers in Embakasi and Lang’ata.

In a statement issued on Sunday, police said the woman was fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital after being doused with what is believed to be petrol and set on fire in the Mwiki area of Kasarani Sub-county on May 16.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was linked to the woman's political views, which allegedly displeased her attackers,” the statement said.

Police said the case is being handled by a specialised team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

In a separate incident, the service said a motorist captured in a viral social media video physically assaulting a traffic police officer in Embakasi had been identified and that legal action was underway.

The third incident occurred in Lang’ata, where the crew of a Metro Shuttle bus allegedly attacked a traffic officer enforcing the law. Police said the suspects were swiftly arrested and the bus impounded.

The National Police Service condemned the incidents “in the strongest possible terms”, warning against violence targeting law enforcement officers and politically motivated attacks.

“Political intolerance has no place in competitive politics, our democracy, or our laws,” the statement said.

Police further described attacks against officers as “an affront to the rule of law” that undermines “the integrity and dignity of the National Police Service”.

The service commended officers involved in the incidents for what it termed restraint and professionalism despite provocation, while also calling for greater cooperation between police and the public.

“Mutual respect between the police and the public remains fundamental to a peaceful and orderly society,” the statement added.

Authorities warned that firm legal action would be taken against anyone found attacking police officers or obstructing them from carrying out their duties.

The police have appealed to members of the public with information related to the incidents to report to the nearest police station or use official reporting channels, including the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline.

Tags

DCI Nairobi Kenyatta National Hospital Kasarani NPS Mwiki traffic police Embakasi Lang’ata

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