Ruto pays tribute to fallen Haiti mission officers
Ruto laid a wreath at the National Police College in memory of the officers who lost their lives while serving under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.
Ruto laid a wreath at the National Police College in memory of the officers who lost their lives while serving under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.
Speaking during a flag handover ceremony for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Embakasi, Nairobi County, on Friday, Ruto thanked the officers for their service and formally received the Kenyan flag following the completion of their deployment
The unsuccessful mayoral bid marked Passaris's first major political setback. She said she was disappointed by the outcome and opted to step back when another opportunity arose to repeat the nomination process
In a statement issued on Sunday, police said the woman was fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital after being doused with what is believed to be petrol and set on fire in the Mwiki area of Kasarani Sub-county on May 16.
IPOA said it oversaw the post-mortem examination conducted on the afternoon of January 11, which established the cause of death as a head injury resulting from a single penetrating gunshot.