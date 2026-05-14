Former Mathioya MP arrested over alleged Sh6.4 million land fraud

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Former Mathioya MP arrested over alleged Sh6.4 million land fraud
Suspect Arrested. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Githiari was apprehended by officers from the DCI Headquarters’ Land Fraud Investigation Unit (LFIU) at his Karen residence on Thursday and is expected to be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested former Mathioya MP Francis Njakwe Githiari over an alleged Sh6.4 million land fraud involving a disputed property in Ngong.

Githiari was apprehended by officers from the DCI Headquarters’ Land Fraud Investigation Unit (LFIU) at his Karen residence on Thursday and is expected to be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, May 15, 2026.

According to investigators, the former legislator allegedly defrauded an unsuspecting couple after entering into an agreement to sell them a parcel of land in Ngong and construct a double-storey house on the property.

The DCI said Githiari presented himself both as the owner of the land and as the contractor responsible for overseeing the construction project.

Under the agreement, the land purchase and construction project was valued at Sh40 million, with payments to be made in instalments. Detectives said the couple deposited Sh6.4 million into Githiari’s account as part of the arrangement.

However, trouble began when the couple made routine visits to the site and reportedly discovered disputes surrounding the ownership of the land.

“Claims of ownership issues regarding the land had emerged, with other parties reportedly filing a case to assert their ownership,” the DCI said in a statement.

The revelation prompted the couple to suspend further payments and report the matter to authorities, triggering investigations by the Land Fraud Investigation Unit.

Following investigations, detectives said they gathered sufficient evidence linking Githiari to the alleged fraud scheme.

“A thorough investigation ensued, during which detectives unearthed compelling evidence that Githiari had indeed fraudulently obtained the funds,” the DCI said.

The case file was later forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved charges against the former MP.

According to the DCI, prosecutors concurred with recommendations by investigators to charge Githiari with obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

The arrest adds to a growing list of land fraud cases under investigation in the country, with authorities warning members of the public to exercise caution before entering into land transactions.

Land disputes and fraudulent property sales remain a persistent challenge in Kenya, particularly in rapidly developing areas around Nairobi where competing ownership claims are common.

The DCI urged victims of land fraud and other crimes to report cases anonymously through its #FichuaKwaDCI initiative using its toll-free hotline and WhatsApp reporting channels.

Tags

DCI land fraud Kajiado County Ngong LFIU Former Mathioya MP Francis Njakwe Githiari

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