Three arrested as probe into Sh5.2 million Government account fraud feepens

A probe into irregular withdrawals from a government estate account has led detectives to a suspected fraud network that allegedly stole more than Sh5.2 million through fake paperwork and illegal transfers, resulting in the arrest of three suspects while four others remain on the run.

Investigators say the scheme targeted the Public Trustee Administration Estates Account under the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice, where funds were reportedly diverted through carefully planned transactions.

According to detectives, the stolen money was moved in two separate transfers amounting to Sh2,413,896 and Sh2,813,989, before being traced into individual accounts believed to be controlled by those behind the plot.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the case came to light after inconsistencies were detected in the transactions. “the scam, executed through forged documents and fraudulent account details, triggered investigations,” which later expanded into a wider inquiry into several individuals suspected to be involved.

As detectives followed financial movements and digital traces, more suspects were linked to the operation. “we pieced together the money trail and identified seven suspects behind the scheme,” investigators said, noting that the group is believed to have worked in coordination.

After compiling the evidence, investigators handed the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved charges against all seven suspects.

The accused face charges including conspiracy to defraud, stealing, forgery, and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

On May 13, 2026, police arrested three suspects identified as Geoffrey Kipkemoi Langat, Patrick Ngandu Nderitu and Timothy Kipchumba Cheboi. The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the alleged syndicate linked to the stolen public funds.

“The three are currently undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court today,” investigators said, adding that four other suspects believed to be part of the network have not yet been arrested.

Security teams say operations are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects, with detectives maintaining pressure on what they describe as a structured financial crime group.

Authorities say the case is part of a wider crackdown on corruption and fraud involving public money, warning that anyone found responsible will face prosecution regardless of their position in the scheme.

Members of the public have been urged to share information on suspicious financial activities as investigations continue into the wider network.