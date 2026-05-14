Expert links adult money struggles to childhood financial habits

A financial commentator has warned that many of the money challenges faced by adults today are not only linked to income levels but also to how financial habits are formed during childhood.

Speaking during a discussion on Radio Generation on Thursday, Andrew Kibe said the way children first encounter money plays a major role in shaping their future financial behaviour, yet it is often overlooked in many households.

He said a large number of adults currently under financial pressure admit that earlier exposure to basic money management skills could have changed their current situation.

“Given the knowledge you have today about personal finance, if you had that knowledge before you started working, how different then do you think your life will have been today?” he said, noting that many people reflect on missed opportunities when asked that question.

Kibe added that a second question he often poses reveals an even deeper issue, especially on whether parents take steps to ensure their children do better financially.

“92% of the responses will not answer that question” when asked what they were doing to ensure their children acquire financial knowledge earlier than they did.

He said this shows a recurring behaviour pattern where people recognise a problem but rarely act on it, particularly within families trying to change long-term habits.

“It’s something that had to do with the psychology of the mind,” he said, adding that even though parents wish better futures for their children, financial teaching is rarely done in practice.

According to him, children tend to learn more from what they observe daily than from direct instruction.

“They are constantly being exposed to consumption every day by this world,” he said, pointing to advertising, television content and everyday household behaviour as key influences.

He said this constant exposure leads children to grow up associating money mainly with spending rather than saving or investing.

“By default, the thinking of our children from a very young age start associating money with consumption,” Kibe said, warning that such behaviour often continues into adulthood if not corrected early.

He noted that even ordinary activities at home, such as shopping routines, can unintentionally reinforce consumption habits among children.

Kibe also questioned why some parents believe children are too young to learn about money, arguing that early education is both possible and necessary.

“Where did you get the idea that they’re too young to understand?”

He described the issue as a long-term cycle passed across generations, which he called a “three generation problem” contributing to ongoing financial struggles in many families.

Kibe said this pattern is one of the key reasons many adults continue to face financial pressure due to lack of structured money education during their upbringing.

He said the concern inspired him to develop a digital platform known as Chedda App, aimed at helping parents introduce financial lessons to children in a more practical and interactive way.

He added that the platform is designed to encourage a shift from consumption-focused thinking to savings and productive financial habits from an early age.