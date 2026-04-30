Ruto urges parents to step up in parenting as he honours Mzee Koech in Bomet

During the burial ceremony of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii, Bomet County, President William Ruto called on Kenyans to strengthen family values by focusing on parenting and education, saying strong families remain the foundation of a stable nation.

Speaking on Thursday at the funeral of the father of Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, the President praised the late 93-year-old as a disciplined family leader whose life reflected hard work, mentorship and commitment to raising responsible children. He urged parents to take an active role in guiding their children and not leave that duty to schools or society.

“We have come here today to celebrate Edwin’s life at 93 years. It is a great blessing. Not many people reach that age, so we have come to join the family in thanking God for the life of Mzee Edwin Chirchir,” he said.

President William Ruto addresses mourners and family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis Chirchir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii, Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS President William Ruto addresses mourners and family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis Chirchir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii, Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS

The President conveyed condolences from his family and the Government of Kenya, while recognising the contribution of the late Mzee Koech in public service and the legacy carried by his family.

Ruto said the late Koech served the country as a veterinary and agricultural officer in Kericho and Bomet counties before moving into farming, where he later established a tea factory.

“He was a government employee, first serving as a veterinary and agricultural officer in Kericho and Bomet counties, then became a farmer and went on to establish a tea factory,” he said.

He described him as a determined and focused Kenyan whose life reflected discipline and consistency in work and family life.

“He was a focused, deliberate hardworking Kenyan,” he said.

President William Ruto joins the family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis Chirchir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii, Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS President William Ruto joins the family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis Chirchir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii, Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS

The President noted that beyond his professional achievements, the strongest legacy of Mzee Koech was the family he built, saying it stood as an example for society.

He stressed that strong families play a key role in shaping a strong nation and urged Kenyans to reflect on that lesson.

“We have a lesson we can learn from him on what makes a great family so that we can have a great nation,” he said.

Ruto further highlighted how the late patriarch remained closely involved in raising his children, according to family accounts shared during the burial.

“We’ve heard from the grandchildren. We’ve heard from his own children how he made sure that he was involved in the lives of his children,” he said.

President William Ruto joins the family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis Chirchir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii, Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS

He said Mzee Koech ensured education was a priority in his household and took an active role in his children’s daily routines.

“He dropped them to school. If he didn’t, he made sure they went to school. He made sure they were picked up,” he said.

Ruto used the moment to caution parents against neglecting their duties, saying modern challenges are weakening family structures when responsibility is shifted elsewhere.

“As parents, sometimes we surrender our children to teachers, we surrender our children to others, we surrender our children to their friends, and we abdicate our responsibility as parents,” he said.

He said the life of Mzee Koech served as a reminder that parenting is a direct responsibility that cannot be transferred.

“Edwin, as he rests here, reminds us that it is first and foremost our responsibility as parents to mentor, bring up and be responsible for our children,” he said.

The President also reflected on the late farmer’s success in agriculture and business, saying it was rooted in discipline and hard work.

He added that the government remains committed to supporting farmers and hardworking citizens to improve livelihoods and strengthen the economy.

“Today is part of the inspiration to us as a government to ensure that hardworking people and farmers like Edward are supported; we must work for them as a government,” he said.

The burial ceremony brought together family members, government officials and local leaders who joined the President in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech, remembered as a disciplined public servant, farmer and family leader whose influence remains strong in Bomet County.