President Ruto orders probe into Bomet tea factories’ Sh5.7bn debts
The directive followed a plea by Konoin MP Brighton Yegon, who asked the President to intervene in the financial problems affecting tea factories and farmers in the region
The directive followed a plea by Konoin MP Brighton Yegon, who asked the President to intervene in the financial problems affecting tea factories and farmers in the region
The consignment is the first of 99,000 metric tonnes that will be distributed to tea-growing areas across the country before the rainy season.
The CS said poor-quality leaf lowers the value of the tea produced after processing and can have a direct effect on what farmers eventually earn.
Speaking during International Tea Day celebrations in Kericho County, Kagwe urged tea stakeholders to stop “wasting millions in unnecessary litigation” and instead engage the government through dialogue over the reforms.
President William Ruto urged Kenyans to strengthen family values, prioritise parenting and education, during the burial of 93-year-old Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Bomet County. He also warned against parental neglect.