Wetang’ula turns Bomet burial into reflection on leadership, unity and development

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula turned a burial ceremony in Kipketii, Bomet County into a broader reflection on leadership, governance, and national progress, while paying tribute to the late Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech and praising his family’s legacy.

Speaking during the ceremony on Thursday, Wetang’ula described Mzee Koech as a man whose life was anchored on strong values that shaped his family and left a lasting mark on those around him.

He said the values passed on by the late Koech were visible in the unity and discipline of his family, noting that such foundations remain important in society.

The Speaker also highlighted Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, saying his leadership style reflects order, discipline, and structured thinking in public service.

National Leaders led by President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen join the family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis ChirChir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii in Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS National Leaders led by President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen join the family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis ChirChir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii in Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS

Wetang’ula recalled that he had previously heard exaggerated descriptions about Chirchir’s technical abilities in systems and political management, but said his personal experience working with him gave him a different view.

“We used to be told he was such a wizard in computer science that he could hijack numbers moving from polling stations. I later learned that you are simply more organized than our team,” he said.

He added that closer engagement with Chirchir revealed a leader who relies on planning and structure to deliver results consistently.

“And when we came together, your organizational skills spoke it all,” he said.

Wetang’ula extended his remarks to the wider Chirchir family, saying their unity reflected the strength that holds society together.

National leaders, including President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and others joined the family in celebrating the life of Mzee Koech during the burial ceremony.

The Speaker also used the occasion to speak on Kenya’s development trajectory, saying the country continues to receive positive attention from visiting legislators across the continent.

“I was visited by members of Parliament from across Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Ethiopia, and each one of them was full of praise of how they loved Kenya’s developmental projections and direction,” he said.

He added that even countries with larger economies had acknowledged Kenya’s progress and policy direction.

“Some come from bigger economies than ours, but they said we have seen what is going on in Kenya,” he said.

Wetang’ula said a delegation from Ghana had particularly praised Kenya’s development model, describing it as one worth learning from.

He defended the government’s approach to development, saying it requires visibility and close connection between leaders and citizens.

“You can only develop this country equitably if you know the people you lead, how they live, where they live, and what they need,” he said.

In addition, the Speaker encouraged Chirchir to remain consistent in public service, saying his leadership journey should continue to reflect discipline and commitment.

“Carry it on, don’t let legacy falter. He (Chirchir's father) has shown the way on development, on family, on faith,” he said.

Wetang’ula also praised Chirchir’s reputation among legislators, saying he is known for honesty and straightforward communication.

“If we are not sitting today, half of Parliament would be here because they cherish you, they know when they meet you, you tell them things as they are,” he said.

He urged leaders to focus on building strong relationships and lasting reputations through service.

“Build your social capital while you are living, so that when you are gone, we can all stand here and say, there lies a great man,” he said.

He concluded by calling for unity and commitment in nation-building.

“Without hatred, lets work and build Kenya better than we found it,” he concluded.