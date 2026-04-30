Senator Ojienda warns against rising political violence and use of goons in campaigns

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda has raised concern over growing incidents of political violence involving groups of youths used to attack rivals, warning that such actions are shrinking democratic space and must be stopped by security agencies without delay.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Ojienda said the increasing use of “goons” in political contests is dangerous and goes against Kenya’s democratic values. He insisted that political leaders, regardless of their party positions, must be allowed to engage freely without fear of attacks.

“We must as leaders take up the task of transforming youth and of ensuring that we get crime out of youth and out of our towns,” Ojienda said. “Every political leader has some form of unemployed youth around them, and when they get into crime or slide into crime it is a problem.”

He added that political competition should remain peaceful and based on ideas, warning that violence, intimidation, and harassment only deepen divisions in the country. He urged leaders to avoid actions that could fuel tension, especially as political activity begins to rise ahead of the 2027 elections.

His remarks came in the middle of allegations by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, who claimed that individuals who attacked him in Kisumu on April 8, 2026 were linked to Ojienda. Osotsi, who was also part of the same interview, said the attackers appeared to have been mobilised for political reasons and suggested that similar patterns of violence were being reported in other areas.

Responding to the claims and concerns linking him to the incident, Ojienda rejected any association with violence and said political disagreements should never be resolved through force. He maintained that leaders should focus on presenting ideas to voters instead of exchanging accusations that may heighten tensions.

He further called on security agencies to take firm action against organised groups involved in political attacks, saying the problem is worsened when unemployed youth are drawn into criminal activities under political influence.

“Let us deal with this problem and offer opportunities to youth to engage in meaningful economic activities,” he said, urging political actors to take responsibility in preventing young people from being used in violence during political campaigns.

The exchange between the two senators has highlighted rising political tension in parts of the country, with leaders increasingly accusing each other of intimidation and mobilisation of youths to disrupt rivals, as political competition intensifies ahead of the next general election cycle.