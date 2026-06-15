Kenya protests Israel’s Ebola-linked travel restrictions

News · David Abonyo ·
Kenya protests Israel’s Ebola-linked travel restrictions
PS Korir Sing’oei dismisses claims that Kenya Was Denied a Chinese Loan as “baseless”.PHOTO/K24
In Summary

In a statement on Monday, Sing'Oei said Kenya had been unfairly included among countries whose citizens would face travel restrictions despite recording no cases of Ebola.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei has strongly protested Israel's decision to restrict travellers from Kenya over Ebola concerns, describing the move as unjustified given the country's disease surveillance record and its support for regional response efforts.

In a statement on Monday, Sing'Oei said Kenya had been unfairly included among countries whose citizens would face travel restrictions despite recording no cases of Ebola.

"Kenya strongly protests the decision by Israel to include the country amongst those whose travellers it will restrict," he said.

He added that the decision was "especially unfortunate given Kenya's support to regional surveillance and response to Ebola."

Sing'Oei noted that Kenya had undertaken extensive screening and testing measures since concerns over the outbreak emerged in the region.

"With over 80,000 tests, no case of Ebola has been reported in Kenya," he said.

The protest marks Kenya's first formal response to the Israeli directive, which has raised concerns over its potential impact on travel, business and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Kenya has in recent years played a significant role in regional health security efforts, working with neighbouring states and international partners to strengthen disease surveillance systems and emergency preparedness in response to cross-border health threats.

The government's position suggests it expects countries to adopt measures grounded in scientific evidence and actual epidemiological data rather than broad restrictions affecting nations that have not reported infections.

Israel on June 10,2026 issued a directive instructing all airlines to deny boarding to foreign citizens and residents from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda.

The notice stated that the restrictions followed "the outbreak of the Ebola virus" and applied immediately to all flights bound for Israel.

It further directed airlines to refuse boarding to any foreign national who had stayed in or visited any of the listed countries within the 21 days preceding travel, regardless of their nationality or country of residence.

Under the directive signed by Head of Border Control Amnon Shmueli, airlines are required to question passengers before departure to determine whether they had recently travelled to the affected countries.

The restrictions do not apply to Israeli citizens or permanent residents.

Tags

Kenya Israel Ebola air travel public health border control Travel restrictions

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