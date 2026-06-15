Kenya welcomes US-Iran peace agreement, urges de-escalation and diplomacy

Kenya has welcomed the announced peace agreement between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that the deal will bring an end to hostilities, ease pressure on the global economy and reaffirm the importance of diplomacy in resolving international conflicts.

In a statement issued on Monday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya viewed the agreement as a significant step towards regional and global stability.

"The Government of Kenya warmly welcomes the announcement of the peace agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which provides for the permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon," he said.

He noted the planned signing ceremony in Switzerland on June 19 and praised the diplomatic efforts that had made the breakthrough possible.

"We note the scheduled official signing ceremony on Friday, 19 June, in Switzerland and commend the diplomatic efforts that have led to this moment," he said.

Mudavadi said the agreement underscored Kenya's long-standing commitment to peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and international cooperation.

"We believe that sustainable solutions to complex global challenges are best achieved through inclusive diplomacy, respect for international law and the collective wisdom of the international community," he said.

Kenya said the de-escalation could have far-reaching economic benefits beyond the Middle East, particularly for African countries that have struggled with the fallout from the conflict.

"This development offers hope for de-escalation, the reopening of vital maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, and the broader stabilization of the Middle East region — outcomes that will benefit global energy security, trade and the lives of millions affected by conflict," Mudavadi said.

He added that the agreement came as "a significant relief to Kenya and many other African nations" that had faced rising fuel and commodity prices, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures linked to the war.

"We urge all stakeholders to uphold the commitments made, work towards lasting trust-building measures and ensure that the gains of this agreement translate into tangible peace for the region and the world," he said, adding that "peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of fairness, dialogue and shared opportunities."

The United States and Iran reached an initial agreement early Monday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and extend a fragile ceasefire following months of conflict. The memorandum of understanding, brokered with the support of Pakistan and Qatar, is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Pakistan said both sides had agreed to the "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon", although implementation will only begin after the signing. The agreement also sets a 60-day timeline for negotiations over Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and its nuclear programme.

The announcement triggered optimism in global markets, with Brent crude prices falling and Asian stocks rallying on expectations that the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz could restore the flow of oil and natural gas and ease pressure on the global economy.