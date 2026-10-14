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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Strait of Hormuz

Iran offers US seven-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Global Affairs

Iran offers US seven-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the proposal while speaking to reporters at the United Nations in New York, saying Tehran had sent the plan to the US through Qatar. He said the reopening of the key waterway would depend on the necessary conditions being met.

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Iran: Strait of Hormuz could reopen within 7 days if US accepts conditions
Global Affairs

Iran: Strait of Hormuz could reopen within 7 days if US accepts conditions

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that an average of 20.7 million barrels of crude oil, condensate, and petroleum products passed through the strait each day in 2024. That represented about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. In the first half of 2025, flows increased to an average of 20.9 million barrels per day

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Kenya calls for end to Saudi attacks, warns of threat to global trade
News

Kenya calls for end to Saudi attacks, warns of threat to global trade

The Government said the attacks violate international humanitarian law and threaten regional stability and security. Kenya also expressed concern over disruptions to maritime trade in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, warning of wider implications for global economic stability and energy security, while calling for respect for international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions

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US strikes Iranian launchers over Hormuz mine threat
Global Affairs

US strikes Iranian launchers over Hormuz mine threat

The strike, confirmed by a US official, is the first known American attack on Iran since late July and comes amid renewed tensions over the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed before the war.

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Trump warns Iran as Strait of Hormuz interim deal talks near
Global Affairs

Trump warns Iran as Strait of Hormuz interim deal talks near

According to reports, the proposed agreement under discussion would establish a 60-day arrangement guaranteeing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman. The temporary framework would not require shipping companies to pay transit tolls and could be extended if both sides agree

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Trump halts planned Iran strikes pending swift deal
Global Affairs

Trump halts planned Iran strikes pending swift deal

In a post on Truth Social on August 1, 2026, the US president wrote that he had decided to "cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL" - which would include the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to "Iran's nuclear threat".

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