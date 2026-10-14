How fuel will retail in five Kenyan cities under new EPRA prices
In Nairobi, Super Petrol will retail at a maximum of Sh226.96 per litre, while Automotive Diesel will cost Sh227.76 and Kerosene Sh219.87 per litre.
In Nairobi, Super Petrol will retail at a maximum of Sh226.96 per litre, while Automotive Diesel will cost Sh227.76 and Kerosene Sh219.87 per litre.
The IMF's October 2026 outlook examines how supply disruptions, geopolitical risks and depleted reserves could shape oil prices, inflation and global growth.
"I'm rejecting their deal," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the proposal while speaking to reporters at the United Nations in New York, saying Tehran had sent the plan to the US through Qatar. He said the reopening of the key waterway would depend on the necessary conditions being met.
Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that an average of 20.7 million barrels of crude oil, condensate, and petroleum products passed through the strait each day in 2024. That represented about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. In the first half of 2025, flows increased to an average of 20.9 million barrels per day
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that Tehran had communicated its demands to Washington through intermediaries and would not return to the position that existed before the earlier negotiations.
The Government said the attacks violate international humanitarian law and threaten regional stability and security. Kenya also expressed concern over disruptions to maritime trade in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, warning of wider implications for global economic stability and energy security, while calling for respect for international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions
The attack drew attention back to the strait after threats to shipping in the Red Sea intensified last week.
The President made the remarks while travelling to Texas for the Republican Party's first-ever midterm election convention, with control of Congress at stake in the November 3 polls.
The latest threats come as the six-month-old conflict enters another period of heightened tension, with previous pauses repeatedly followed by renewed fighting.
The strike, confirmed by a US official, is the first known American attack on Iran since late July and comes amid renewed tensions over the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed before the war.
The response came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a sweeping campaign aimed at cutting Iran's financial links with the rest of the world.
In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday evening, President Trump accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of failing to take advantage of opportunities to reach a deal with his administration.
Iranian armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi, according to the Mehr news agency, said countries in the region risked becoming involved in the conflict if they allowed the US military to use their facilities or provided other forms of support.
The US and Oman have been negotiating separately with Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that is vital to the global economy. It has been largely closed for nearly six months during the US-Iran war.
Both sides suggested on Saturday that discussions were progressing, but a timeline on any deal being finalised remained unclear. Oman's foreign ministry warned against attacks on shipping that could hamper that.
According to reports, the proposed agreement under discussion would establish a 60-day arrangement guaranteeing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman. The temporary framework would not require shipping companies to pay transit tolls and could be extended if both sides agree
In a post on Truth Social on August 1, 2026, the US president wrote that he had decided to "cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL" - which would include the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to "Iran's nuclear threat".
The missile strike came hours after Saudi Arabia launched air raids on Houthi-linked sites in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida and on the nearby Kamaran Island. The Houthis had earlier vowed to retaliate against the attacks.
The strikes, announced by the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) on Saturday, were ordered by President Donald Trump following Friday night's attack, which also left one U.S. service member missing and four others injured.
The World Trade Organisation has identified Kenya among 18 economies that face the greatest risk from disruptions affecting nitrogenous fertiliser supplies passing through the Gulf region.
The latest warning came after Trump abandoned a proposed 20% charge on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the United States resumed its blockade of Iranian ports, adding fresh pressure on Tehran.
The US president said they were hitting Iran "very hard" as strikes were launched for the third consecutive night amid escalating attacks between the two countries.
According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the latest operation began at 17:00 ET (22:00 BST) on Sunday and targeted dozens of Iranian military installations.
ran responded by announcing the closure of the strategic waterway, claiming strikes on a US military base in Jordan, and warning it would respond with "severity" to any further American action.
The latest developments also triggered security concerns across the Gulf. Bahrain reported explosions in its capital, Manama, Kuwait said it intercepted missiles and drones, while Qatar issued a security alert after reporting Iranian attacks.
According to the UN Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD), oil shipments are expected to recover over time, but wider economic impacts could persist for considerably longer.
US Central Command (Centcom) said it hit multiple targets across Iran in direct response to "continued aggression" against commercial shipping.
US Central Command (Centcom) said its forces targeted missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar positions on Friday, describing the operation as a direct response to the cargo ship attack.
In a joint statement released on Sunday, the mediating parties said the summit had taken place in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and had produced progress towards future negotiations.