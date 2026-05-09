Double Africa Skating Gold medalist champion Kevin Kiarie Ruhiu has finally got the much desired state invite and recognition, coming after the just concluded Africa Skating Championships in Egypt, and the public lamentations from media, with the government now promising to cater for his October invite at the World Skate Games and preparation prior in China.

Speaking on Friday at his office in Nairobi, the Principal Secretary for Sports, Elijah Mwangi, who invited the Kenyan skating ace, called on Kenyan players taking part in the emerging sports, to register as sportsmen and women with the Sports Registrar’s office as part of enhancing their professional development to overcome challenges presented by non-compliant parent federations.

“It is important for young sportsmen and women to register with federations as well as the sports registrar to have them recognized as distinct athletes in specific disciplines. This will accord them identity and credibility, especially when the federations are wrangling or are non-compliant,” said the PS.

Kiarie who has been funding himself, back in April 2026 at the International Skating Challenge in Cotonou, Benin, he won gold in the freestyle battle and silver in the classic slalom, overcoming a right ankle injury during the competition, and last week in Cairo during the African Skating Championships, he secured two gold medals early in the competition, winning the Freestyle Battle category on Saturday and Classic Slalom on Sunday, but could not compete in his final category as the nagging right ankle got injured again.

"In recognition of his remarkable performance, the Government, through the National Awarding Scheme, has honored and awarded Kiarie for his wins in all his international competitions, " said PS Mwangi from his office at Talanta Plaza.

The victory at the Africa Skating Championships has now earned him a place at the World Skate Games in Paraguay in October this year, and the Africa champion now has intentions to travel to China for a two-week training camp before heading to Paraguay, a tour that government representative Mwangi promises that Kenya will cater for.

Mwangi also added that the Government, under the leadership of President William Ruto, was wholly committed to ensuring that athletes are appreciated and their welfare safeguarded as they worked to transform Kenya into a global sporting powerhouse.