ODM moves to calm speculation as Oburu reappears in Kisumu

Questions over the whereabouts of ODM leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga eased on Friday after he appeared publicly in Kisumu, with the party moving quickly to shut down speculation surrounding his health and recent absence from key political events.

His disappearance from several ODM engagements, including a high-profile retreat in Mombasa, had sparked debate within political circles and online, with rumours suggesting possible illness or travel outside the country.

The speculation intensified until a video surfaced showing Oburu in Kisumu engaging in a relaxed golf session with friends, signalling his return to public visibility and calming growing concern among supporters.

Shortly after, Oburu addressed the matter personally in a brief message where he said: “Thank you for your concerns about my whereabouts. I am here in Kisumu, up and about, playing golf, and I want to wish all of you a very happy weekend.”

The statement was widely shared by supporters and party members who had been seeking clarity on his condition following days of uncertainty.

ODM’s communication director Philip Etale also issued a firm response in Nairobi, rejecting claims that the party leader was unwell or out of the country.

“We have seen some local dailies questioning the whereabouts of our party leader. I have his permission to state that he is okay and fine,” Etale said.

He went on to add reassurance about Oburu’s public engagements, stating: “The reports that he is unwell or missing are not true. He is okay, and tomorrow you will see him at the alma mater of his late father speaking and engaging with the public.”

The party’s response also highlighted that Oburu remains involved in ODM affairs despite his brief absence from public view.

Etale further suggested that the attention around him reflected his influence within the party and the wider political scene.

The episode comes at a time when ODM is dealing with internal political differences, with factions emerging over whether to cooperate with the current administration or adopt a more independent opposition position ahead of the next general election.