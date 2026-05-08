One dead, hundreds displaced as floods and landslides hit Central Kenya

Heavy rains continue to cause destruction in different parts of the country, with floods and landslides leaving families homeless and destroying property in several areas of Murang’a County.

The situation has become more serious in Kangema and Mathioya, where landslides have already claimed one life, displaced hundreds of residents and damaged homes, farms, and household property.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the most serious incident was reported in the Ngutu area in Gitugi Ward, where one person died after landslides hit the area. About 200 households were affected, and families are now being moved to safer areas as the ground remains unstable and dangerous due to the ongoing rains.

The ministry said the affected families will remain away from the risky zones until the rains reduce and the situation becomes safe for settlement again.

Other parts of Gitugi Ward, including Karung’e, Kanjahi and Kahwai had also earlier experienced landslides that destroyed property and forced residents to leave their homes.

In Kiru Ward, several families were displaced after landslides swept through areas such as Gaikime, Kiagima Kiambuthia, Kagioini and Kora. Homes and personal belongings were destroyed as the heavy rains continued pounding the region.

The ministry further reported that more than 200 people were affected in other parts of Kiru Ward where the landslides left massive destruction. Among the damaged structures was Kamagogo Full Gospel Church, which was flattened during the incident.

In Kamacharia Ward, one family from Wahundura area was forced out of its home after landslides destroyed property of unknown value. Land, houses, domestic animals and household items were swept away during the incident.

Authorities have now appealed to residents living in risky areas to remain alert and quickly report any danger signs to local administrators and disaster response teams.

“We appeal for vigilance and reporting of any signs of soil movement, ground cracks or weakened structures to local administrators and disaster management teams,” the ministry said.

The government warned that the affected areas still face danger as the heavy rains continue across different parts of the country.