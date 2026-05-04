Kang’ata dismisses UDA ties speculation, says Murang’a voters will decide his future

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has defended his political stance amid speculation over his UDA ties and future ambitions, saying his focus remains on governance and long-term development priorities.

He dismissed claims of political manoeuvring and stressed that decisions on his political future will ultimately be made by voters in Murang’a County.

Speaking during a media interview on Sunday, the governor dismissed claims that he is positioning himself for higher office or shifting alliances due to pressure from emerging political forces in Central Kenya.

The debate stems from his previous presser where he alleged that he won't run for the Murang'a gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket.

The County boss acknowledged past internal conversations within political circles, including discussions around leadership transitions and county-level political strategy, but insisted he would not publicly disclose sensitive details.

He said the full details of his candidature are too complex to disclose, noting that leadership comes with sensitive knowledge that should not be revealed, as doing so could undermine respect.

He made the remarks in reference to his political relationship with the Majority Leader.

The governor also addressed allegations that he is being pressured into taking political positions, with the ruling party, UDA or opposition party, DCP, due to presidential visits and national government programmes in Murang’a County.

He admitted there is public perception of pressure but said his priority remains service delivery. “Yes, I think that’s what I was being told and I feel and I know what people are saying,” he said.

Kang’ata raised concerns over certain national development programmes, questioning their effectiveness and sustainability.

He pointed to the affordable housing programme and public market projects, arguing that some investments may not deliver expected returns. “When you look at the money pumped there, I suspect there will be a mismatch,” he said.

He suggested that some of these funds could instead have been directed toward education. “Some of these resources would have been sufficient to give free secondary day school in Kenya,” he said, estimating the cost of such a programme at about Sh35 billion.

On accusations that his political realignment is influenced by rising opposition activity in Central Kenya, Kang’ata stressed that he is more concerned about government actions than opposition strategy.

“I am not interested per se with what the opposition is doing,” he said. “I am more interested in what UDA or the government is doing to shoot itself on the foot.”

Despite speculation over his future political direction, Kang’ata avoided declaring support for any presidential candidate or party ahead of the next election cycle. “For now I am not interested in presidential politics,” he said, repeatedly stressing that it is “too early” to make decisions about 2027 alignments.

He, however, outlined policy priorities he would expect any political formation he associates with to support, including manufacturing, education, and healthcare reforms. “Any country can never develop without manufacturing,” he said, warning that Kenya risks overreliance on imports.

He also called for “free secondary day school education” and stronger healthcare support for low-income citizens.

The governor insisted his political stance is guided by ideology rather than ambition. “It is not about me,” he said. “It is about whoever other person who can push that kind of agenda.”

He concluded by reaffirming that he remains focused on his current mandate as governor and will allow voters to decide his political future.

“The decision will be made by Murang’a people,” he said. “Let me choose posterity as opposed to something that will last for a very short period.”