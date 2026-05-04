I will not seek re-election under UDA ticket, declares Kanga'ta

In a sharp turn of events in Kenya’s political landscape, the Murang’a Governor Irungu Kanga'ta has stated that he will not seek re-election under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the 2027 polls.

In a clearly worded statement on May 3, 2026, stopping short of a direct rebuke, the Murang’a County chief attributed the unprecedented decision to several factors, including what he described as a state of political intolerance in the country and the emergence of “honest differences.”

“In light of this, and after careful reflection, I wish to state that when the appropriate time comes, I will not seek to defend my seat on the party’s ticket. I will, at a later stage, communicate the platform through which I will present myself to the electorate,” he said.

He added that, in his view, politics should be about winning hearts through ideas, humility, and service, and about speaking to citizens respectfully, “even when they disagree with us.”

“It also requires extending civility and restraint toward our political competitors, for they too represent Kenyans,” he added.

He cited instances of political intolerance in the country, including violence at church meetings, as signs of a weakening democracy.

While making the declaration, Governor Irungu Kang’ata explained that his foremost responsibility is to the people who entrusted him with leadership.

“That mandate requires independent judgment, candour, and decisions that safeguard both their immediate interests and long-term prosperity. I have shared my views openly within the party and engaged in candid discussions at the highest level. While those engagements have been respectful, we have not reached full convergence,” he said.

He also recognised a past working "meaningful relationship" with President Ruto, saying the association stretches back to 2013 when he first served as Member of Parliament for Kiharu, adding that over the years, as MP, Senator, and now Governor, "we have worked closely in advancing shared goals for our people."

The governor, who hosted President William Ruto in Murang’a County on May 3, 2026, said that until he announces his next political move, he will remain a disciplined and committed member of the UDA party, continue to serve diligently, and cooperate with the national government in delivering development to residents.

“I will remain loyal to the party and to the President through the remainder of this term, up to the 2027 general election,” he concluded.