LIVE Blog: Kenya's Labour Day 2026
The event is being held at Chavakali High School, where workers have gathered to celebrate International Labour Day and reflect on the state of labour in the country over the past year.
This is Radio Generation's live coverage of the 2026 Labour Day event, where President William Ruto is leading the nation in the celebrations.
The event is being held at Chavakali High School, where workers have gathered to celebrate International Labour Day and reflect on the state of labour in the country over the past year.
Kenyans have been invited to join in honouring the dignity of work and the contribution of workers to national development. Thousands of Kenyans have already gathered at the event.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1g1Srduits
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Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo thanks President Ruto for allowing the 2026 Labour Day celebrations to be held in Vihiga County.
Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo: Nasema asante sana kwa niaba ya watu wa Vihiga! Hii ndio mara ya kwanza tangu Kenya tupate uhuru ndio Labour Day imekuwa celebrated outside Nairobi.
The President rises from his seat and joins in on the entertainment, dancing along to a Luhya song.
https://x.com/RadioGenKe/status/2050131862782165352
President William Ruto arrives at Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026, for the Labour Day event.
The President was accompanied by senior State officials and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli
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