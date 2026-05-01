LIVE Blog: Kenya's Labour Day 2026

News · Samuel Otieno ·
LIVE Blog: Kenya's Labour Day 2026
Kenyan workers during a past Labour Day event. PHOTO/PCS
In Summary

The event is being held at Chavakali High School, where workers have gathered to celebrate International Labour Day and reflect on the state of labour in the country over the past year.

This is Radio Generation's live coverage of the 2026 Labour Day event, where President William Ruto is leading the nation in the celebrations.

The event is being held at Chavakali High School, where workers have gathered to celebrate International Labour Day and reflect on the state of labour in the country over the past year.

Kenyans have been invited to join in honouring the dignity of work and the contribution of workers to national development. Thousands of Kenyans have already gathered at the event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1g1Srduits

 

🔴 Live Updates

11:41
IN PICTURES: The President at Labour Day event in Vihiga

President William Ruto (centre) alongside PCS Musalia Mudavadi (left), COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli (second-left) and Vihiga County Governor Wilber Khasilwa Ottichilo (extreme right) during the 61st Labour celebrations on May 1, 2026  PHOTO/PCS

 

President William Ruto alongside COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, during the 61st Labour celebrations on May 1, 2026  PHOTO/PCS

11:26
Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo speaks

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo thanks President Ruto for allowing the 2026 Labour Day celebrations to be held in Vihiga County.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo: Nasema asante sana kwa niaba ya watu wa Vihiga! Hii ndio mara ya kwanza tangu Kenya tupate uhuru ndio Labour Day imekuwa celebrated outside Nairobi.

11:25
Ruto joins in a Luhya dance

The President rises from his seat and joins in on the entertainment, dancing along to a Luhya song.

https://x.com/RadioGenKe/status/2050131862782165352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11:24
Ruto arrives at Chavakali Boys School

President William Ruto arrives at Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026, for the Labour Day event.

The President was accompanied by senior State officials and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli

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Ruto Labour Day Kenyan workers

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