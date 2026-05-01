LIVE Blog: Kenya's Labour Day 2026

This is Radio Generation's live coverage of the 2026 Labour Day event, where President William Ruto is leading the nation in the celebrations.

The event is being held at Chavakali High School, where workers have gathered to celebrate International Labour Day and reflect on the state of labour in the country over the past year.

Kenyans have been invited to join in honouring the dignity of work and the contribution of workers to national development. Thousands of Kenyans have already gathered at the event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1g1Srduits