Eight killed as US B-52 bomber crashes shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base

A routine test flight from Edwards Air Force Base in southern California ended in tragedy after a US Air Force B-52 bomber went down shortly after takeoff, killing all eight people on board and triggering a large emergency response at the military installation.

The crash happened at 11:20 local time (19:20 GMT) on Monday during what was described as a routine test mission. The aircraft burst into flames immediately after lifting off, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the sky that could be seen from a distance across the area.

Officials at Edwards Air Force Base later confirmed the severity of the incident. In an afternoon briefing, Col James Hayes said, "Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a terrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans," describing those onboard as a "mixed crew of military, government civilians and government contractors".

He further stated that initial assessments showed the crash left no survivors. The base earlier said that initial indications are that the crash "was not survivable".

Col Hayes also said the impact area was restricted to the base itself and that emergency measures were quickly put in place. "The crash was "totally contained" within the Edwards Air Force Base on the runway," he said, adding that operations at the base have been temporarily suspended.

Authorities indicated that the aircraft was supporting the base’s radar modernisation programme when it went down immediately after takeoff.

According to Hayes, the fire and impact damage were severe, with early footage leading investigators to describe it as "an unrecoverable crash and unsurvivable".

He added that the process of identifying those killed had begun. "The crew's next of kin are being notified and they will be named 24 hours after that," Hayes said, noting that investigations into the cause would take time. He explained that while initial inquiries may take up to 30 days, deeper analysis could continue for more than six months.

In a separate statement, Boeing confirmed that two of its employees were among those onboard and that the company is in contact with their families. The aerospace company did not give further details when contacted.

The B-52 Stratofortress, one of the longest-serving aircraft in the US military fleet since the 1950s and widely known as "the Buff", has remained a key long-range strategic bomber over decades of service.

Following the incident, California Governor Gavin Newsom described the crash as a loss felt across the state, saying on X that it was "a tragic incident" and extending condolences to the victims’ families and the Edwards Air Force Base community.

Local lawmakers also expressed shock and sympathy. US Representative Vince Fong, whose California district includes part of the base, wrote on X, "Absolutely heartbreaking. God bless the 8 crew members on board,"

Congressman Jay Obernolte said on Facebook that he and his wife "are praying for everyone involved in today's B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base, especially the crew, their families, and the first responders on scene".

Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain also reacted on X, saying: "My prayers are with everyone involved in the B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base this afternoon." She added: "Our service members carry the weight of this nation's defense every single day. We are with them."

The airfield was closed immediately after the crash, with incoming aircraft diverted and visitor access suspended as emergency teams secured the area. Investigations into the exact cause of the crash are now underway.