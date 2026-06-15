CECAFA-17s: Kenya's Junior Starlets beat Somalia to book semi-final slot

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
CECAFA-17s: Kenya's Junior Starlets beat Somalia to book semi-final slot
Kenya's Beryl Awuor in green, pictured on June 15, 2026, dribbling past a Somali player. PHOTO/FKF
In Summary

The victory saw Kenya top Group A with six points from two wins, having scored 22 goals and conceded none.

Kenya's Junior Starlets, the national U-17 women's team, beat Somalia 6-0 on Monday at the Azam Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to become the first team to book a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing CECAFA U-17 Women's Championship.

The victory saw Kenya top Group A with six points from two wins, having scored 22 goals and conceded none.

In-form Brenda Achieng, who scored six goals in Kenya's 16-0 thrashing of Sudan in their group opener on June 13, continued her fine run with another goal. Faith Boke, Patience Waithira and Emily Adhiambo also got on the scoresheet, while Beryl Awuor grabbed a brace.

Somalia came into the fixture hoping to recover from a 4-0 defeat to Tanzania and secure their first points of the tournament, but were quickly overwhelmed by Kenya's intensity and pace. In the other Group A match, hosts Tanzania thrashed Sudan 10-0.

Kenya now lead Group A with six points and an impressive goal difference of 22, and will head into their final group match against hosts Tanzania, who sit second in the standings.

The 2026 CECAFA U-17 Women's Championship, which kicked off on June 13, features eight nations competing at the KMC Stadium and Azam Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam. The final is scheduled for June 23, 2026.

The participating nations are hosts Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Burundi.

Tags

Tanzania Dar es Salaam Junior Starlets CECAFA U-17 Women's Championship. Azam Sports Complex

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