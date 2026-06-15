Senate committee tours Nairobi settlements over eviction and land dispute petitions

The Senate Standing Committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources carried out a site visit to Ziwani Estate, Pumwani Majengo and Korogocho in Nairobi County as it considers petitions on eviction threats, land ownership disputes and historical land injustices.

The delegation comprised Senators Joe Nyutu (Murang’a), Allan Chesang (Trans Nzoia), Beatrice Ogolla (Nominated) and Mariam Omar (Nominated), who engaged residents and inspected the affected areas to better understand the concerns raised.

At Ziwani Estate, members of the Single Mothers Association of Kenya (SMAK) petitioned the committee over alleged persistent eviction threats from land they say they have occupied since 1992 under allocation by the former Nairobi City Council.

The group said that despite paying land rent and processing allotment documents, leases and surveys over the years, they are yet to receive formal ownership documents from the county government. They also claimed they have faced repeated harassment, including eviction notices and partial demolitions, despite ongoing efforts to resolve the matter.

Addressing residents, Senator Beatrice Ogolla said the committee was committed to protecting vulnerable groups.

"We have listened to your concerns and reviewed the documents presented. Every Kenyan deserves fair treatment and transparency in matters concerning land ownership and housing security," she said.

The committee later visited Pumwani Majengo, where the Cultural Environmental Care Society (CECARE Society) raised concerns over the alleged conversion of LR No. 209/2378/1 from public to private ownership.

Residents said parts of the land had been allocated to outsiders, resulting in evictions, destruction of property and encroachment on public facilities such as schools, clinics and playgrounds.

They also argued that the community has occupied the area since the colonial era, with descendants still facing displacement despite the expiry of a 99-year lease previously held by the former Nairobi Municipal Council.

Senator Allan Chesang said the committee would carefully review the issues raised.

"The concerns brought before us involve historical occupation, public land and the welfare of hundreds of families. These are matters that require careful scrutiny and accountability from all institutions involved," he said.

Senator Mariam Omar stressed the need to protect public amenities and heritage sites.

"When communities raise concerns about schools, clinics and public spaces being affected, it becomes necessary for oversight institutions to establish the facts and ensure justice is served," she said.

In Korogocho, Senator Joe Nyutu engaged residents affected by planned evictions linked to the Nairobi River Corridor regeneration programme.

Residents expressed fears of displacement without adequate public participation, compensation or clear resettlement plans. They also alleged that information on the Nairobi River Corridor Special Planning Area was shared after the public participation period had closed, denying them an opportunity to contribute.

Senator Nyutu assured them that their concerns would be considered by the Senate.

"We want development projects to be implemented within the law and with full respect for the rights of affected communities. Where people stand to lose their homes or livelihoods, there must be meaningful consultation and fair treatment," he said.

He added: "No Kenyan should feel excluded from decisions that directly affect their lives. The issues you have raised today will form an important part of the committee's deliberations."

The petitions remain under review by the Senate Standing Committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources, which will issue recommendations after engaging all relevant stakeholders and government agencies.