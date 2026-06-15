Israel removes Kenya and Rwanda from Ebola-related entry restrictions list

Israel has lifted temporary Ebola-related entry restrictions on Kenya and Rwanda, easing earlier travel curbs that had sparked diplomatic concern between Nairobi and Jerusalem.

In a statement, Israel’s Ministry of Health said it had removed Kenya and Rwanda from the list of countries subject to the precautionary measures introduced over Ebola outbreak concerns in the region.

“We are pleased to announce that Israel’s Ministry of Health has decided to remove Kenya and Rwanda from the list of countries subject to temporary Ebola-related entry restrictions,” the statement read.

The earlier directive had barred airlines from allowing passengers from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or anyone who had visited those countries within 21 days, from boarding flights to Israel.

Airlines were also instructed to screen passengers and deny boarding if their travel history matched the restricted list. The measures did not apply to Israeli citizens or residents.

“Boarding on flights to Israel must be denied to any foreign national who has stayed in or visited any of the countries listed above during the 21 days before the flight date, regardless of their citizenship or country of residence,” the statement read.

“Airlines must question every foreign passenger prior to boarding, which includes verifying whether they have stayed in any of the restricted countries listed above during the past 21 days. If the answer is affirmative, they must not be permitted to board the flight to Israel.”

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei had earlier protested the decision, calling it unjustified.

“Kenya strongly protests the decision by Israel to include the country amongst those whose travellers it will restrict. This is especially unfortunate given Kenya’s support to regional surveillance and response to Ebola. With over 80,000 tests, no case of Ebola has been reported in Kenya,” Korir said.

Following Israel’s reversal, Sing’oei welcomed the move, terming it a positive step in diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

“We welcome very much the decision of Israel to vacate the inclusion of Kenya from the list of countries subject to Ebola-related restrictions. We are grateful for your sensitivity, friendship and partnership,” he said.

The lifting of the restrictions is expected to ease travel disruptions and restore normal aviation links between the two countries.