Wafula’s star continues to shine after another victory on the KAGC circuit

Fresh from winning the 2026 NCBA Ruiru Open at Ruiru Sports Club in Kiambu County, Eugene Wafula of Muthaiga Golf Club clinched his first-ever Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) title at the same venue. The three-day World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event ran from Friday to Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Speaking to the media after the tournament, Wafula expressed delight at finally securing his maiden KAGC title, describing it as a key stepping stone for the rest of his season and upcoming national and international events.

“It feels great to finally get my first win on the KAGC circuit. I’ve been working hard on my game and putting myself in contention, so to come through and get the victory means a lot. The competition was very strong throughout the week, and I had to stay patient and focused, especially in the final round. This gives me a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the season,” said Wafula.

Former Nakuru Golf Club captain John Kamaisi finished second on one-over-par 218 after closing with an impressive four-under-par 69. He was tied with Tanzania’s Madina Hussein and Golf Park’s Josphat Rono, who shared third place.

Rwanda’s Felix Dusabe finished fifth on 219, while Kiambu Golf Club’s Steve Kiaro placed sixth on 220.

The win marks a major milestone in Wafula’s amateur career and comes at a crucial stage of the KAGC season, as players continue to chase ranking points and improve their standings ahead of major regional and international competitions.