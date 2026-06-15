Starmer: UK moves to ban social media for under-16s

The United Kingdom has announced a ban on social media access for children under 16, citing rising concerns over addiction, mental health harm, and online safety.

Speaking on Monday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted that the decision was informed by widespread parental concern and growing evidence of harm, adding that the government would stand up to major technology companies in order to protect children.

He said the move was driven by increasing worries from parents and mounting evidence that social media is negatively impacting children’s wellbeing.

“That’s what being a parent means. Every parent wants the best for their kids, and that’s what being a parent means. And for me, for my two kids, all I’ve ever wanted, hand on heart, is for them to be safe and for them to be happy,” he stated.

He added that modern childhood has become more challenging due to rapid technological change. “Kids have to find their feet in a world that changes so quickly, where technology intrudes into every area of their lives, and we know that harms them.”

The UK Prime Minister noted that feedback from families had strongly influenced the policy direction. “The response from parents in the consultation has been absolutely clear. 1000s of parents say their children are addicted to social media. It can leave them trapped in a cycle of endless scrolling that displaces play, sleep, and time with the family, and it can harm their mental health.”

“That is why today the government has decided to ban social media access for children under 60. It’s a big step for our country now. It’s not an easy thing to do. I’ll be honest about that. We haven’t rushed into it.”

The Prime Minister explained that the government had studied evidence and international approaches before acting. “We’ve looked carefully at the evidence, and we’ll have to adapt our approach as technology changes, learn from other countries, which are taking similar steps.”

He acknowledged resistance from major technology firms but said the government would proceed regardless. “It’s fair to say that this decision has been resisted, and it will face resistance from some of the most powerful companies in the world, but we will take them on, and we will win, because the need for action could not be any clearer.”

Starmer went further and elaborated that the policy was necessary because of the impact on children’s mental health and safety.

“Social media is making our children unhappy and unsafe, and as a parent, as much as a prime minister, I just can’t let that go on anymore, because our children deserve better.”

“They deserve a happy, safe childhood in a stronger, fairer Britain. We are banning social media access for under 16s.” He added.

He concluded by emphasizing the need to restore balance to childhood in the digital age.

“These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life. I just can’t let that go on anymore. So we’re giving children their childhoods back.”

The announcement marks one of the most significant child protection interventions by the UK government, setting the stage for further regulatory measures and enforcement frameworks in the coming months.