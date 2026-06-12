Trolling, memes and anger follow South Africa’s World Cup defeat to Mexico

A World Cup opening match involving South Africa quickly shifted from football into a heated online debate, after a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico sparked reactions that went far beyond the pitch.

What should have been a routine group-stage fixture instead triggered a wave of mixed responses across social media, with fans from different African countries taking opposing sides. While some celebrated Mexico’s win with humour and memes, others defended South Africa and urged unity among African supporters.

Rather than the usual show of continental support in global tournaments, the reaction exposed deep divisions online. The discussions were shaped not only by sport, but also by ongoing concerns about migration and reports of xenophobic incidents in South Africa.

The match itself ended 2-0 in favour of Mexico, but attention quickly moved to social platforms where criticism, jokes and political commentary dominated conversations about South Africa’s performance.

A section of African fans said they were backing Mexico as a form of protest, linking their position to tensions over migration and accusations of hostility towards foreigners in South Africa.

"You want people to cheer for you when you play soccer just because we're African?" one X user asked citing reports of mistreatment of migrants.

"We're supporting Mexico so that South Africa can go back home early to protect their jobs," another user posted, playing on the unfounded accusation that foreigners were responsible for South Africa's high unemployment rate.

"I hope South Africa is not blaming African migrants for the 2–0 defeat and two red cards in the match against Mexico," posted Ahmednasir Abdullahi, a prominent Kenyan lawyer.

Online, the debate quickly turned into a flood of memes, with users sharing images of sombreros, mariachi bands and tacos. Others changed profile pictures to Mexican flags or adopted Spanish-style usernames under the phrase “Mexico versus xenophobia”.

Reactions from fans watching abroad showed the same split. Daniel Kaniki, a Congolese supporter in Atlanta, said: “Africa is like one country and if one is chasing others, we are not a family any more. That's why I'm supporting Mexico today.”

However, others rejected the boycott-style stance. Ghanaian fan Vanlare Quist said he was backing South Africa and described himself as “a proud African”, adding that hostility toward migrants in the country was driven by a minority.

In South Sudan, fans in viewing centres in Juba strongly supported South Africa, offering a contrasting wave of solidarity.

"It was unfortunate that on social media we saw some African countries supporting Mexico and even wearing Mexico jerseys. As South Sudanese, we are behind South Africa and will continue to support South Africa - because they are representing Africa. So, all African countries must support South Africa during this World Cup," 23-year-old student George Kenyi Charles Rehan said.

The South African government later praised the national team, known as Bafana Bafana, saying they showed unity and determination despite the defeat.

It added that although the result was disappointing, the team still represented the country with pride on the global stage.

At home, South Africans responded strongly to the online criticism, defending both their team and their country.

"We qualified for the World Cup alone without your support and whether we win or lose we will remain South Africans who love their country. And illegal immigrants will still leave our country whether you hate us or not," one post read.

Another added: "They can support Mexico all they want we are not backing down. Come to South Africa legally."

The online fallout comes amid rising tensions in South Africa over migration. Foreign nationals, mainly from other African countries, have faced intimidation and attacks in some areas, with groups demanding that those without legal status leave by 30 June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned against people taking the law into their own hands, saying that “only authorised government officials can act against violations of our law”. He also noted that public concerns “deserve to be heard, and they deserve to be addressed”.

Several African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe and Malawi, have already begun evacuating their citizens from South Africa, citing growing insecurity and fears linked to anti-migrant sentiment.

The situation reflects long-standing migration patterns into South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994, as people moved in search of better opportunities. However, high unemployment has fuelled growing frustration and periodic tensions in some communities.