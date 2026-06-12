Senator seeks probe into illegal acquisition of Kenyan identity documents

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana has called for urgent investigations into reports that foreign nationals are illegally obtaining Kenyan identity documents, raising concerns over the integrity of the country’s citizenship and immigration systems.

In a statement to the Senate on Thursday, June 11, 2026, Senator Kibwana sought clarification from the Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations on what she termed as ‘alarming gaps’ in the issuance of national identity cards, passports and birth certificates.

She urged the Committee to investigate how foreign nationals may be acquiring Kenyan citizenship documents and to determine the safeguards in place to prevent fraud.

“This matter raises serious questions about the integrity of our registration and immigration systems. The Committee must establish how foreign nationals are allegedly obtaining Kenyan identity documents and what safeguards are in place to stop such fraud,” Sen. Kibwana said.

The Senator’s request was triggered by a case involving Bosnian aid worker Zlatko Gegic, who was deported in February 2023 after being declared a prohibited immigrant over allegations of irregular acquisition of a Kenyan identity card.

Immigration authorities had accused him of fraudulently obtaining an ID number in an attempt to secure a Kenyan passport.

However, according to Kibwana’s statement, a recent High Court ruling found that Gegic’s deportation violated his constitutional right to a fair administrative hearing under Article 47 of the Constitution.

The ruling has since intensified scrutiny on how such administrative decisions are made and the procedures followed by immigration authorities.

At the centre of the Senator’s inquiry is the High Court judgment delivered on May 26, 2026, and what it reveals about possible weaknesses in Kenya’s identity registration and immigration processes.

She is seeking clarity on whether systemic failures may be enabling the issuance of documents to individuals who do not qualify.

Kibwana further wants the Committee to provide data on the number of cases investigated or prosecuted over the past ten years involving fraudulent possession of Kenyan identity or citizenship documents.

She also raised concern over the potential involvement of organised criminal networks in facilitating identity fraud.

The Senator has asked for details on the role of brokers or syndicates and the action taken against those implicated in such activities.

“Kenya must protect the integrity of its citizenship documentation while ensuring genuine citizens, especially in border regions and high-migration areas, are not unfairly denied registration services,” she added.

Her statement highlights the dual challenge facing the government: tightening controls to prevent identity fraud while safeguarding the rights of legitimate applicants who rely on national registration services for access to essential services.

The matter has since been committed to the Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations for further consideration and action.

The Committee is expected to examine the issues raised and report its findings to the Senate.

Lawmakers are now expected to review existing legal and administrative frameworks governing national identification and immigration to determine whether reforms are needed to close potential loopholes exploited by fraudsters.