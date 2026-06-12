Vihiga police arrest suspect, seize 100 litres of Illicit brew in Emuhaya raid

Police in Vihiga County have arrested one suspect and recovered large quantities of illicit alcohol and suspected narcotics during a targeted security operation in Esiliebi Village, Emuhaya Sub-County, as authorities step up efforts to curb illegal brews and drug abuse in the region.

The operation, which took place on Friday, was carried out by officers from Emakakha Police Station in collaboration with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO). It was intelligence-led and aimed at dismantling networks involved in the production and distribution of illegal alcohol within the area.

“In continuation of the operation against drugs and illicit brews within Vihiga County, a team from Emakakha Police Station, working jointly with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), conducted a targeted raid in Esiliebi Village, Emuhaya Sub-County.”

During the raid, officers arrested a suspect who was allegedly found with a large consignment of illegal alcohol and suspected cannabis. Authorities say the recovered items were immediately secured for investigation and use in court proceedings.

“One suspect was arrested while in possession of approximately 100 litres of chang'aa and a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa. The illicit brews and the suspected narcotic substance were seized and secured as exhibits pending further investigations.”

Police confirmed that the suspect remains in custody and is expected to be taken to court once investigations are completed. The seized exhibits are being held as part of the ongoing case build-up.

The crackdown is part of a wider national campaign targeting illegal alcohol production and drug trafficking, which authorities say continues to pose serious health and security concerns, especially in rural regions identified as hotspots.

Reaffirming its commitment to the fight against illicit substances, the National Police Service stated:

“The National Police Service remains steadfast in its commitment to serving and protecting the public. Operations aimed at combating illegal drugs and alcohol will continue across the country.”

The service further urged members of the public to support enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious activities to security agencies.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station, via the emergency numbers 999 or 911, or through the Fichua Kwa DCI toll-free line on 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.”

The Vihiga operation adds to a series of coordinated multi-agency crackdowns across the country aimed at disrupting supply chains of illicit brews and narcotics. Authorities maintain that sustained intelligence-led raids will continue as part of efforts to restore safety and protect public health.

The suspect is expected to face charges related to possession and distribution of illicit alcohol and suspected drugs once the case is presented in court.