Former Tigania East MP arrested over Sh56 million land fraud claims

A former legislator from Tigania East, Josphat Gichuge Mwirabua, also known as Kabeabea, has been taken into custody after detectives linked him to a land fraud probe involving millions of shillings allegedly lost by investors in Kajiado County over failed property deals and disputed land allocations.

The arrest was carried out on Tuesday by detectives from the Land Fraud Investigations Unit under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, following complaints that investors were misled into paying for plots and greenhouse projects that later turned into prolonged ownership disputes, missing documents, and unmet promises.

Investigators say the first complaint was filed after several buyers reported that they had acquired plots measuring 50 by 100 feet from Diamond Property Merchants (DPM) Ltd in 2016. The buyers entered into separate agreements with the company and deposited payments directly into its bank accounts.

According to investigators, about Sh16.4 million was paid by the victims into accounts linked to the suspect.

Later, the investors allegedly discovered that the land where their plots were said to be located had been transferred to other individuals without their knowledge. Authorities further stated that subdivision of the parcel was done without the consent of the buyers, leading to formal complaints and the launch of investigations.

The probe was completed and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges of obtaining money by false pretences.

“Each investor entered into individual agreements with DPM Ltd and made their payments directly to the company's bank accounts. In total, these innocent purchasers deposited approximately Sh16,476,950 into accounts belonging to the suspect. However, they soon discovered that the parcel of land in Kajiado where their plots were supposedly located had been transferred to other individuals without their knowledge, and subdivision was conducted without their consent.”

In a separate file under the same company, investigators also linked the former MP to another alleged scheme involving promised agricultural developments.

Complainants told detectives that Diamond Property Merchants had advertised land in Kajiado for greenhouse farming projects. Investors reportedly paid a total of Sh40.14 million after being promised title deeds and installation of greenhouse infrastructure.

However, the DCI said the commitments were never honoured.

“The complainants paid various amounts totalling Sh40,140,000. Unfortunately, the promised title deeds were never transferred, nor were the greenhouses installed.”

As the case advanced, authorities said the suspect did not respond to court summons, prompting the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kajiado to issue a warrant of arrest.

Detectives later tracked him down and arrested him. He is currently being held as processing continues, and he is expected to be taken before the Milimani Law Courts before being moved to Kajiado, where the warrant remains active.

Investigations point to a wider pattern of disputed land transactions involving investors who are now seeking recovery of their funds, as authorities continue with prosecution steps.